WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road at Sherman Avenue in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75 near Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75 near Walton. A car is on its top.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Police respond to a report of a person shot on Pulte Street in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Police respond to a report of a person shot on Pulte Street in North Fairmount. The extent of injuries is unknown.
WLWT 5
Report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place. Am man reportedly walked into a store and said he had been shot.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive.
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue reopen following multi-car crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a reported crash in Mount Airy, Friday evening. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington.
WLWT 5
Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street and East 45th Street in Covington. A man was reportedly struck in the face with a brick.
WLWT 5
Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati.
