Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County

Police say a person was struck by a vehicle on Route 322 Friday night in Swatara Township. The pedestrian was hit just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mushroom Hill Road, according to police. They say the victim was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information on this incident...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police incident in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster

(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Student arrested for possession of firearm

In Harrisburg, a Roland Academy student was arrested for possession of a firearm during an altercation. The Harrisburg School District says it was after school and off school grounds. In a statement, the district said:. "All Rowland Academy students must pass through weapons/metal detectors each day before entering our schools....
HARRISBURG, PA

