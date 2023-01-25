Read full article on original website
WGAL
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County
Police say a person was struck by a vehicle on Route 322 Friday night in Swatara Township. The pedestrian was hit just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mushroom Hill Road, according to police. They say the victim was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information on this incident...
local21news.com
PSP searching for man who allegedly stabbed two people and stole a car in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are currently looking for a man who they say stabbed two people before stealing a vehicle and driving off. According to Trooper Megan Frazer, 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders is accused of aggravated assault and vehicle theft that happened on Jan. 27 in South Middleton Twp.
local21news.com
Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Swatara Township, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Swatara Township. According to police, is happened on Route 322 in the area of Mushroom Hill Road. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment,...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dauphin County: police
A pedestrian was hit on Route 322 in Swatara Township on Friday evening, according to police. The person was in the area of Mushroom Hill Road when they were hit, according to police, who did not provide additional details about the crash. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for...
abc27.com
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
local21news.com
Reward offered for information on jewelry store burglary at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Swatara Police say they are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred on December 21, around 7:30 p.m. at the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall. During this burglary, police say several suspects forcibly entered and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry...
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
abc27.com
Lancaster County Chiefs of Police release statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police have released a statement regarding the camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man who died three days after police beat him in a traffic stop on Jan. 7, have been released by Memphis officials.
Police investigating Dauphin County car fire that spread to home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating a fire that occurred in Swatara Township. According to Swatara Township Police, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:27 a.m., officers responded to a car crash along the 900 block of S. 29th Street. At the scene, one of the cars...
local21news.com
Group of elderly people sent to the hospital after DUI crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man after allegedly crashing into a car filled with elderly people, while he was on drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster, the wreck happened on Jan. 22 at around 2:09 p.m. on Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Rd. in Strasburg Twp.
abc27.com
York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
local21news.com
Uncle leaves special needs child home alone with knives and guns in Berks Co., police say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is in custody after officials say he left a special needs child alone at a home filled with drugs, guns, and knives. According to the West Reading Police Department, 911 received a call from a 10-year-old boy at around 12:26 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he could not get into his home.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster
(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
WGAL
Student arrested for possession of firearm
In Harrisburg, a Roland Academy student was arrested for possession of a firearm during an altercation. The Harrisburg School District says it was after school and off school grounds. In a statement, the district said:. "All Rowland Academy students must pass through weapons/metal detectors each day before entering our schools....
WGAL
Police: Harrisburg man accused of burglarizing Green Dragon Farmers Market
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County has charged a Harrisburg man in connection to a burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market. Ephrata Police Department charged Devan Andre Robinson, 23, with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal mischief. Robinson is accused of burglarizing Green...
Jewelry Heist At Harrisburg Mall, $4k Reward Offered: Police
A pre-Christmas jewelry burglary at Harrisburg Mall has police offering a hefty reward. The thefts forcibly entered the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall on December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Swatara Township police on Jan. 27, 2023. During this burglary, multiple...
local21news.com
Man who fled trial for 2021 Cumberland Co. shooting arrested, denied bail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Joel Richard Kent, a man convicted in a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg Borough who fled his trial has been caught according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. Officials say Kent, 33-years-old, shot roughly eight times into a bedroom window and drove away on...
