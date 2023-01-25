Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship shirts for sale; tickets still available

Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
KOCO
Chiefs fan who ate a baked potato out of her pocket at playoff game continues to blow up online
Nicki Conrad went viral last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. She brought a potato to the Divisional Round playoff game. Now, Hy-Vee, a regional supermarket, is sponsoring her next tailgate party on Sunday. This is the photo that's gone viral after a Jacksonville fan posted,...
Chiefs Linebacker Sends an Icy Message to Joe Burrow, Bengals’ Offense
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, two stud receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and... The post Chiefs Linebacker Sends an Icy Message to Joe Burrow, Bengals’ Offense appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Chiefs fan praised for returning authentic gear accidentally delivered
A Kansas City Chiefs fan is being praised for doing the right thing after returning a box filled with items used by RB Isiah Pacheco and backup QB Chad Henne.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game
We're 48 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games are still coming in. On Friday, FOX's Shannon Sharpe made his. During today's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe made his pick for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the ...
Joe Haden ready to help out Browns' secondary and be a mentor in Berea
Browns legend Joe Haden joins Jonathan Peterlin at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and says he’s ready to help out the Browns’ secondary and be a mentor in Berea as he celebrates life in Cleveland and his new role in the organization.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship preview - Why Bengals can get back to Super Bowl: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs have few flaws. One of them is the fact that they can’t seem to find a way to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. For as much praise as the Andy Reid-led Chiefs have received for their play style that earned them their fifth-straight AFC Championship appearance - all at home - the Bengals have somehow found a way to play spoiler. One of Kansas City’s three losses this year came in Cincinnati back in Week 13.
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Respond to Disrespectful Comment from Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that’s heard all of the noise all season long. Everyone wanted to see them... The post Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Respond to Disrespectful Comment from Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
Chiefs fan helped Travis Kelce get back a special football he threw in stands Saturday
Chiefs Kingdom came through for tight end Travis Kelce.
Caesars Ohio promo code: get the best NFL, NBA offer this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the final four NFL teams fight for a spot in next month’s Super Bowl, our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET...
Can the Chiefs finally figure out how to beat Bengals QB Joe Burrow? Mohammad Ahmad’s prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Third time clearly wasn’t the charm. The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to nearly have Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally captured and cornered in their Week 13 matchup in Cincinnati. Burrow by no means played poorly, far from it actually. However, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was just staying toe to toe with Burrow while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo looked like they kept Burrow from unleashing his fury.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 on Caesars for NFL conference championships
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two highly-anticipated NFL conference championship games are set for Sunday and bettors in Ohio can activate a huge Caesars Sportsbook Ohio...
