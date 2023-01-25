Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship shirts for sale; tickets still available

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs have few flaws. One of them is the fact that they can’t seem to find a way to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. For as much praise as the Andy Reid-led Chiefs have received for their play style that earned them their fifth-straight AFC Championship appearance - all at home - the Bengals have somehow found a way to play spoiler. One of Kansas City’s three losses this year came in Cincinnati back in Week 13.

