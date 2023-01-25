ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Clothing designer tricks AI-powered face recognition into thinking you’re an animal

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z0jH_0kR7gTij00

An Italian clothing startup unveiled a men’s and women’s line that can evade facial recognition technology by tricking the AI-powered algorithm into thinking those wearing the garments are animals.

Milan-based Cap_able recently rolled out its “Manifesto” collection of hoodies, pants, T-shirts, and dresses for those seeking to protect their privacy.

“In a world where data is the new oil, Cap_able addresses the issue of privacy, opening the discussion on the importance of protection from the misuse of biometric recognition cameras…,” the company writes on its web site.

“Our Manifesto Collection is the first design collection that offers knitted garments that shield facial recognition,” according to Cap_able.

The collection is tailored in a way that the clothing items “are not recognized as such by real-time recognition cameras.”

The clothing patterns “confuse the algorithm” by “making the camera detect dogs, zebras, giraffes, or small-knitted people inside the fabric, instead of the person wearing the clothes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46E651_0kR7gTij00
Cap_able is an Italy-based clothing manufacturer.
Capable

Cap_able produced a video which offers a side-by-side comparison of people wearing its clothing and those who wear other brands.

“The cameras placed in public places do not recognize people wearing Cap_able as people, therefore they do not collect their biometric data,” the company said.

The privacy issue has gained traction in the Big Apple after Knicks owner James Dolan used facial recognition technology to block attorneys from law firms with active litigation against his company from entering venues he owns.

Last week, elected officials in New York warned Dolan-owned Madison Square Garden Entertainment that it risked government support by employing facial recognition software to ban individuals from venues such as Radio City Music Hall and the Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11w5ay_0kR7gTij00
The knit long sleeve hoodie retails for $460.
Capable

Cap_able, founded by 2019 FIT graduate Rachele Didero, said that its technology is “based on the use” of so-called “adversarial patches” — or images that “make recognition systems ignore the other subjects in the scene and make them detect an item of choice.”

The clothing specifically seeks to evade “YOLO” facial recognition technology, which is considered the fastest real-time object detection system in existence, according to Cap_able.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEtPf_0kR7gTij00
Cap_able’s Manifesto collection was created to trick face recognition technology to think people are animals.
Capable

“YOLO” — which stands for “you only look once” — is an open-source face detection system that uses neural networks to read objects with greater speed and accuracy than other technologies on the market.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_h8HwGFP0Bk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Maintaining privacy will certainly come at a cost. Cap_able’s knit short sleeve crews will set the customer back some $310 while a long-sleeve hoodie retails for around $460.

“The Manifesto collection is an example of Cap_able’s modus operandi and broader project,” according to the company.

“It wants to educate the population on the importance of privacy and human rights by addressing the problem of misuse of facial recognition technology.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Facebook secretly killed users batteries, worker claims in lawsuit

Facebook can secretly drain its users’ cellphone batteries, a former employee contends in a lawsuit. The practice, known as “negative testing,” allows tech companies to “surreptitiously” run down someone’s mobile juice in the name of testing features or issues such as how fast their app runs or how an image might load, according to data scientist George Hayward. “I said to the manager, ‘This can harm somebody,’ and she said by harming a few we can help the greater masses,” said Hayward, 33, who claims in a Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit that he was fired in November for refusing to participate in...
New York Post

Migrants sell $2 candy bars in subway to scrape by

It’s a bittersweet start to their American Dream. Newly arrived South and Central American migrants are descending underground to peddle candy in subway stations and aboard trains across the Big Apple — often with babies strapped to their backs — in order to scrape by. Maria Vaca, 25, who on Friday had been in New York for just eight days, said she needed money to pay rent to her cousin in the Bronx where she was staying with her husband and three kids. She said she collected $70 Thursday. “I was told people buy candy here,” Vaca said of the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Model Kristen McMenamy falls wearing sky-high heels at Valentino fashion show

Valentino’s spring fashion show included a look from the fall. American supermodel Model Kristen McMenamy, 58, took a tumble on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week. After a viral clip of McMenamy falling to the ground made the rounds on Twitter, the luxury brand was blasted for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels. “She was probably shaking. It’s embarrassing to mess up not only at work but especially in front of so many people who are watching you closely,” one added. “I don’t understand how literal VALENTINO...
New York Post

I had a beautiful manicure — until mold grew on my nails

She’s got a green thumb — but it’s nothing to brag about. A woman was left horrified after she appeared to grow mold under her acrylics, realizing she was the victim of a common manicure mistake. Rings of fungus now decorate her bare nails, she shared in a viral TikTok, which has grown to over 248,000 views since it was posted last week. “Your sign not to keep infilling and just give your nails a break,” the user, who goes by @cleancookfun, wrote on the clip. Acrylic nails are applied with nail adhesive — if done with faux tip extensions to lengthen the nail...
New York Post

I got an upside-down pineapple tattoo — I didn’t know its hidden meaning

What were they inking? Several women on TikTok are seriously regretting their tattoos of an upside-down pineapple after choosing the design without knowing its meaning. A quick Google search would inform eager ink seekers that the turned-over fruit is commonly used as a symbol for swingers looking for a good time. Unlucky Brittany Lewin learned about that signal after she chose a line drawing of a pineapple inside a triangle. “Is that an upside-down pineapple?” her friend responded to a text message of Lewin excitedly showing off her new addition in a viral TikTok. “Hahaha not when my arm is down,” Lewin responded, naively. Then...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy