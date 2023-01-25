Yorktown Spa Shut Down by YPD

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - On Jan. 21, the Yorktown Police Department announced the investigation of a local business in a Facebook post updating the public about a police presence.

“The police activity today at 1924 Commerce Street is part of an ongoing investigation, which culminated with two arrests for the operation [of] an unauthorized practice,” Police Chief Robert Noble wrote.

The business occupying the address is Yorktown Spa.

The post also states that the people in custody are also being treated as victims.

According to the post, the Yorktown Police Department has been in touch with and/or attempted to contact the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney, the FBI, and My Sister’s Place, an organization that provides shelter for survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking.

“We are ever mindful of the potential human trafficking element associated with situations like these,” said Noble. “We are working through this investigation professionally and with empathy, as we always strive to do.”

Based upon the investigation and with the assistance of Town Building Inspector John Landi, the certificate of occupancy for the physical working area of the massage parlor has been temporarily revoked, effective immediately.

Noble said that the post is serving as the department’s statement at this time and no further questions from the media will be commented on as the investigation is ongoing.







