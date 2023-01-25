Read full article on original website
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
GoColumbialions.com
RV Columbia Hosts Dartmouth on Saturday for Annual Pride Game
NEW YORK – Columbia women's basketball (16-3, 5-1 Ivy) will host Dartmouth (2-18, 0-6 Ivy) in the team's annual Pride Game, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. PRIDE DAY. The first 500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a pair of...
GoColumbialions.com
No. 21 Men’s Tennis Drops Dual Match to No. 13 Harvard
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Columbia won the doubles point to lead early, but a strong finish in singles for Harvard doomed the Lions in a 4-2 loss to the Crimson on Saturday morning at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Lions start the spring dual season 0-1 with the loss....
GoColumbialions.com
Men's Fencing Ranked No. 2, Women No. 3 in Latest USFCA Polls
NEW YORK - Columbia men's fencing is ranked No. 2, while the women have been tabbed No. 3 the midseason U.S. Fencing Coaches Association Poll, the organization announced Thursday evening. Both Lions' squads held their spots from the preseason poll that was announced in December. The men's team racked up...
GoColumbialions.com
Squash Prepares for Home Finales, Senior Day This Weekend
NEW YORK — The Columbia men's and women's squash teams will play their final two home matches of the 2022-23 season this weekend. The Lions host Dartmouth on Saturday, followed by Harvard on Sunday. Both days' matches will get underway at 12 noon ET. Columbia will honor its four...
GoColumbialions.com
Columbia Track & Field Set to Host Dr. Sanders Columbia Challenge at the Armory this Weekend
NEW YORK — Columbia Track & Field returns to the historic Armory this weekend, as the Lions host the Dr. Sanders Columbia Challenge. The first event begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, and the competition will continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday. MEET INFO. For everything you need to...
GoColumbialions.com
Jenkins, Pickney Named to Legends of Ivy League Basketball
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Ivy League announced its 16-member 2023 Class of Legends of Ivy League Basketball on Thursday. Representing Columbia are Shawnee Pickney '01CC and Leonard "Buck" Jenkins '93CC. Each Ivy League institution is represented by one male and one female honoree, as selected by their university athletic...
GoColumbialions.com
Wrestling Welcomes No. 21 Lehigh and No. 5 Cornell for Weekend Duals
NEW YORK – Wrestling will continue the EIWA and Ivy League slate this weekend as No. 21 Lehigh (6-7) and No. 5 Cornell (7-2) come to town for a pair of duals. Columbia will matchup against Lehigh at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Lions are then set for a 1 p.m. start on Sunday against Cornell.
GoColumbialions.com
Columbia to Host 2023 Ivy League Men’s Lacrosse Tournament
PRINCETON, N.J. -- The 2023 Ivy League Men's Lacrosse Tournament will take place in New York City on the campus of Columbia University, the Ivy League announced Thursday morning. The event will take place at the Lions' very own Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium within the...
