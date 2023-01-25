Familiar name emerges as Vikings coordinator candidate

The Minnesota Vikings need a new defensive coordinator. On Wednesday, one new candidate emerged for the job and it’s a familiar face for the Vikings and their division.

The team reportedly will interview assistant coach and former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine . Head coach Kevin O’Connell hired Pettine as an assistant head coach last season and the Vikings are looking to keep him in-house. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the interview would take place.

“The Vikings are interviewing Mike Pettine, the former Packers DC and current assistant head coach, for their vacant DC job, source said,” Rapoport tweeted . Rapoport also noted that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Brian Flores will also interview for the job later this week. The Vikings requested an interview with Flores earlier this week .

Pettine has worked in the NFL since 2002. He’s made stops in several places and was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014-15. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Packers from 2018-2020. O’Connell and the Vikings hired him in 2022 after one year with the Chicago Bears.

Minnesota fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell earlier this offseason after the team’s exit from the NFL Playoffs. The Vikings’ defense ranked as one of the worst units in the entire NFL in 2022. Despite living a very charmed life at times, their defense was heavily exploited all year long. Minnesota will hope that whoever they hire can give the team a needed boost.

