Sullivan County, IN

wbiw.com

Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary

The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with several felonies

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former Illinois state's attorney is facing 32 counts of misconduct. That's after police say he requested sexual pictures from defendants. Former Coles County prosecutor Brady Allen turned himself in to the police Thursday. The Illinois attorney general has charged Allen with several felony charges.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club sports complex burglarized

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in jail following a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club sports complex Thursday morning. 37-year-old Matthew Bose of Terre Haute was arrested on the initial charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement. According to Terre Haute Police, officers responded to a burglary […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations.  On […]
BRAZIL, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington woman will use insanity defense in racially motivated stabbing arrest

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman accused of stabbing an IU student in a racially motivated attack on a Bloomington Transit bus will use an insanity defense. Police arrested 56-year-old Billie R. Davis, of Bloomington with attempted murder, aggravated assault when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, and battery with a deadly weapon, after stabbing an 18-year-old Chinese American woman, from Carmel, in the head.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 26, 2023

4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Old Vigo County jail walkthrough

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners invited county council members to take a tour of the old jail. Six of the seven board members attended the walkthrough. The commissioners hoped the tour would give the council members an idea of what could be done with the facility. Todd...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHI

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

