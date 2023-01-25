Read full article on original website
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show
This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation...
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More
Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
This trailer for ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is everything fans of the book could want
It's the Behind The Music of our dreams.
iheart.com
Miniseries Inspired By Fleetwood Mac Coming To Amazon Prime This Winter
Amazon is preparing a new miniseries and album based on the 2019 book, Daisy Jones & the Six, which was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's dramatic run of intra-band breakups, makeups and hits in the '70s. The series is described as "the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and...
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Pink, Stevie Nicks and more will sing on Dolly Parton's 'Rock Star' album
Dolly Parton shares who will be singing with her on her upcoming "Rock Star" album.
The Daily South
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage
Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
Jonas Brothers Tease Bee Gees-Inspired New Album
The Jonas Brothers’ forthcoming sixth album features elements of classic ’70s pop and Americana with a modern edge, the trio tells Variety ahead of the band’s Jan. 30 Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony. In much the same way that Ryan Tedder captained the ship on their last release, “Happiness Begins,” artist-producer Jon Bellion took the reins on the sonics. As for the lyrics, maturity is reflected in the new songs. Hints Joe Jonas: “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot.” Still, wide-reaching appeal is also important for fans who regularly...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Jeff Bridges’ Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters From Oldest To Youngest
The star began his career as a child actor alongside his brother Beau Bridges and famous father Llyod Bridges. In 2010, Jeff won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart’. Jeff Bridges has certainly cemented his name alongside the great Hollywood actors. Starting off as a child actor in the late 60s alongside his famous father Lloyd Bridges, Jeff was immersed in the industry and found a viable career making TV appearances. After landing his first starring role in the classic film The Last Picture Show at the age of 22, Jeff would soon make his way as a leading man in Tinseltown.
Harrison Ford Is a Family Man — Get to Know His 5 Kids
Harrison Ford is loved for his popular roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and the titular Indiana Jones in the beloved film series. The actor landed his first role in the 1960s and has since built a stacked résumé that includes titles like "Blade Runner," "Witness," "Air Force One," and, most recently, Apple TV+'s "Shrinking."
Harrison Ford Congratulates Ke Huy Quan on His Oscar Nomination: "I'm So Happy for Him"
Harrison Ford has nothing but good wishes for his "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" costar Ke Huy Quan after he earned a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." On Jan. 26, Ford congratulated his former costar at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series "Shrinking."
Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking: Stream
Apple TV+’s heartfelt new series Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as a pair of therapists dealing with personal struggles of their own, making Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard an obvious choice to record the title theme. Called “Frightening Fishes,” the track has just been released to accompany the show’s debut on the streamer.
Chlöe's Debut Album Is Coming: Here's What We Know About "In Pieces"
Chloe Bailey is solidifying her solo career. The singer, who performs under the stage name Chlöe, announced the upcoming arrival of her debut album, "In Pieces," in March. Chlöe broke the news on Jan. 24 with a cinematic 17-second teaser showing herself balancing scales in a red latex dress. In the song that plays in the teaser, Chlöe sings, "Wear my heart on my sleeve / they all say I'm naive / but it's better than nothing / when did it all get so heavy now?"
