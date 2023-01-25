ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six

Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
HOLAUSA

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show

This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation...
HollywoodLife

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More

Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
iheart.com

Miniseries Inspired By Fleetwood Mac Coming To Amazon Prime This Winter

Amazon is preparing a new miniseries and album based on the 2019 book, Daisy Jones & the Six, which was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's dramatic run of intra-band breakups, makeups and hits in the '70s. The series is described as "the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′

Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
101.9 KING FM

Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far

Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Jonas Brothers Tease Bee Gees-Inspired New Album

The Jonas Brothers’ forthcoming sixth album features elements of classic ’70s pop and Americana with a modern edge, the trio tells Variety ahead of the band’s Jan. 30 Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony. In much the same way that Ryan Tedder captained the ship on their last release, “Happiness Begins,” artist-producer Jon Bellion took the reins on the sonics. As for the lyrics, maturity is reflected in the new songs. Hints Joe Jonas: “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot.” Still, wide-reaching appeal is also important for fans who regularly...
MONTANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges’ Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters From Oldest To Youngest

The star began his career as a child actor alongside his brother Beau Bridges and famous father Llyod Bridges. In 2010, Jeff won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart’. Jeff Bridges has certainly cemented his name alongside the great Hollywood actors. Starting off as a child actor in the late 60s alongside his famous father Lloyd Bridges, Jeff was immersed in the industry and found a viable career making TV appearances. After landing his first starring role in the classic film The Last Picture Show at the age of 22, Jeff would soon make his way as a leading man in Tinseltown.
POPSUGAR

Harrison Ford Is a Family Man — Get to Know His 5 Kids

Harrison Ford is loved for his popular roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and the titular Indiana Jones in the beloved film series. The actor landed his first role in the 1960s and has since built a stacked résumé that includes titles like "Blade Runner," "Witness," "Air Force One," and, most recently, Apple TV+'s "Shrinking."
GEORGIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Chlöe's Debut Album Is Coming: Here's What We Know About "In Pieces"

Chloe Bailey is solidifying her solo career. The singer, who performs under the stage name Chlöe, announced the upcoming arrival of her debut album, "In Pieces," in March. Chlöe broke the news on Jan. 24 with a cinematic 17-second teaser showing herself balancing scales in a red latex dress. In the song that plays in the teaser, Chlöe sings, "Wear my heart on my sleeve / they all say I'm naive / but it's better than nothing / when did it all get so heavy now?"
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy