Fox11online.com
Green Bay police search for suspects after slew of burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they're investigating a series of residential burglaries on the city's southwest side. Since December, police have the following open burglary cases:. 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive - Reported the week of December 4, 2022. 1200 block of 9th Street – Reported...
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify Appleton shooting victim, investigating incident as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’. According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Brown County bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A second suspect in a bowling alley burglary was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jeremy Wondrachek, 45, was previously convicted of burglary. Before the sentence was issued, Wondrachek apologized for his actions, saying he was too immature then to deal with problems in life.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homeless man arrested in stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers...
GB Police investigate suspicious package of narcotics mailed to Police Chief
The Green Bay Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package containing narcotics that was mailed and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis.
wapl.com
Howard business burglary investigation
HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
94.3 Jack FM
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
Two people dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash in Delta County
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately […]
Fox11online.com
Judge will hold preliminary hearing for teen charged in fentanyl overdose death
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A preliminary hearing for a 15-year-old charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs will be held in front of a judge instead of a court commissioner, as is the usual practice in Brown County. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo is charged in adult court with...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441. Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. The Sheriff’s Office will announce when...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial After He Children Were Left Alone While She Was at a Bar
A Green Bay woman will be standing trial in a child neglect case. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two counts of Neglecting a Child as well as Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. An officer was on patrol on January 6th when they saw a 6-year-old boy in the parking ramp...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
Fox11online.com
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
WBAY Green Bay
Jurors sent home early Friday in Oshkosh West School attack trial
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors were dismissed early Friday at the trial for a man charged with attacking a former Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is standing trial in Winnebago County on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On Friday, jurors were dismissed...
