Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Improvements planned at Pensacola airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators. According to a release, the upgrade is being done to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors. More upgrades are in the works, as...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Graduation rates reflect mixed results across Northwest Florida

Florida’s recently released high school graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year showed a slight drop overall to 87.3%, amid reinstatement of the state’s pre-COVID testing requirements. With one exception, the annual Department of Education report showed graduation rates also fell in the counties of Northwest Florida. At...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Tornado Watch issued for Pensacola area ahead of Wednesday morning severe potential

An approaching squall line Wednesday morning has resulted in the issuance of a Tornado Watch for several Panhandle counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties until 5 AM CST Wednesday. Residents in these counties are encouraged to monitor the overnight progression of the approaching squall line and have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, especially as this squall line will move from Pensacola to Panama City while many are asleep.
PENSACOLA, FL

