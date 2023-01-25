Read full article on original website
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
Allegiant working with local college to fuel workforce at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida State College students and instructors from took a tour of the new Allegiant Air Terminal at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. According to a post by the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, 20 students at the Bob Sikes Airport NWFSC Aviation Center of Excellence were able to see […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Improvements planned at Pensacola airport
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators. According to a release, the upgrade is being done to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors. More upgrades are in the works, as...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff, friends of Cassie Carli react to Spanevelo federal indictment
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday was a win for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and friends of Cassie Carli, they said, as they announced the federal indictment against Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo. “This is a great day for Santa Rosa County,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “Because we are getting a scumbag off […]
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
Public Art project brings 20 life-size herons to the Emerald Coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola has pelicans, and Okaloosa County now has herons. A project by Okaloosa Public Arts is bringing 20 fiberglass heron statues to the Emerald Coast. The goal of the project is to raise awareness of public art and showcase artists’ talents across the county. 20 artists were chosen as finalists to […]
wuwf.org
Graduation rates reflect mixed results across Northwest Florida
Florida’s recently released high school graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year showed a slight drop overall to 87.3%, amid reinstatement of the state’s pre-COVID testing requirements. With one exception, the annual Department of Education report showed graduation rates also fell in the counties of Northwest Florida. At...
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
Timothy Saunders: Man beats 77-year-old man to death in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man high on cocaine admitted to taking the life of an elderly man. He then attempted to kill the man’s wife and rob their home. This is the story of Timothy Saunders. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Timothy Saunders’ story […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Corrections actively combating Fentanyl-related issues
In light of the recent national and state increase in fentanyl-related overdoses, officers at Okaloosa County Department of Corrections are taking action to combat this issue within the facility, according to Okaloosa County. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has become a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
wuwf.org
Tornado Watch issued for Pensacola area ahead of Wednesday morning severe potential
An approaching squall line Wednesday morning has resulted in the issuance of a Tornado Watch for several Panhandle counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties until 5 AM CST Wednesday. Residents in these counties are encouraged to monitor the overnight progression of the approaching squall line and have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, especially as this squall line will move from Pensacola to Panama City while many are asleep.
