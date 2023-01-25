ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Eagles’ Core Four relishing what may be last chance for second Super Bowl title

The best way for the Eagles’ Core Four to delay thinking about the possibility of divorce is to throw a five-year anniversary party. Of the 33 active NFL players who have played at least 127 regular-season games without changing teams, four have been Eagles teammates since 2013: Defensive end Brandon Graham arrived in 2010 and was joined in three successive years by center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and right tackle Lane Johnson. One subplot to the visit from the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game is that it could be the final home game at Lincoln Financial Field...
NFL world reacts to latest Jim Harbaugh, Broncos news

On January 16, we learned that Jim Harbaugh would return to the University of Michigan as head football coach of the Wolverines. Since then, though, Harbaugh had at least one meeting with an NFL team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on Saturday that Harbaugh and the Denver Broncos had a follow-up meeting after their original interview. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to latest Jim Harbaugh, Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin makes first public statement since cardiac event

On Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public statements since suffering a cardiac emergency on "Monday Night Football" nearly a month ago. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hamlin thanked those within the NFL community and the world at large for their support. "What happened to...
Mason Robinson worth the wait for Penn State Class of 2023

Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting effort for defensive end Mason Robinson out of Maryland, and its patience and effort eventually paid off. When Robinson committed to another Big Ten program during his recruiting process, Penn State kept the door open leading up to the early signing period in hopes an official visit would sway Robinson to Happy Valley. And you know what? It worked. Robinson flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just days after making an official visit to Penn State, and after a handful of previous unofficial visits. Robinson joins a recruiting class that was heavy on...
