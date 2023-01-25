The best way for the Eagles’ Core Four to delay thinking about the possibility of divorce is to throw a five-year anniversary party. Of the 33 active NFL players who have played at least 127 regular-season games without changing teams, four have been Eagles teammates since 2013: Defensive end Brandon Graham arrived in 2010 and was joined in three successive years by center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and right tackle Lane Johnson. One subplot to the visit from the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game is that it could be the final home game at Lincoln Financial Field...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO