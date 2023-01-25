ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL
Alabama Now

Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses

Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Arrest made in recent Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest regarding the shooting that took place near Coosa County Rd. 52 earlier this month. 21-year old Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with murder of Robin Durell Braswell by the CCSO.
GOODWATER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended

Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy