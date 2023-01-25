Read full article on original website
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Pilot transported to hospital after plane crash near Highway 280 in Talladega County
One person was injured after a twin-engine plane crashed near Highway 280 in a field near the area of Meadow Farm Lane. Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips said one person was transported to UAB Trauma for evaluation and treatment. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred around 5:40...
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
Alabama: Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder.
67-year-old man killed in east Jefferson County head-on crash
A head-on collision in eastern Jefferson County left one person dead. The crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Authorities said 67-year-old Randy Lee Lowe, of Trafford, was the driver of a Buick van that...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
15-year-old arrested in 2022 fatal shooting of man in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A juvenile has taken into custody in the November shooting death of a man in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Nov. 26 slaying of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Birmingham police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. Officer Truman Fitzgerald...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigating fatal shooting of worker doing renovations in Ensley house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update 1/26: The coroner's office has released the identification of the victim as Roman Gonzalez, 48, Bessemer. Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The dispatch call was to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley, just after 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Officer Truman...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
sylacauganews.com
Arrest made in recent Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest regarding the shooting that took place near Coosa County Rd. 52 earlier this month. 21-year old Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with murder of Robin Durell Braswell by the CCSO.
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
weisradio.com
Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended
Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
