ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Rocky Erickson: So far, shot clock hasn't increased scoring as much as some of us hoped

BILLINGS — March 9, 2007 was one of those nights that I will never forget. Semifinal night at the State AA boys basketball tournament. In the first game, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel combined for just 21 points in the first half, which ended with West leading 13-8. West eventually won 30-27, marking the lowest-scoring Montana state tournament game in 66 years.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Press, press, press: Billings Skyview girls swarm Billings Senior

BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Hot-shooting Hardin boys keep cool late to upset No. 3 Billings Central

BILLINGS — There's something about the hardwood this year at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark that's helped Hardin's boys basketball team produce some hoops magic. Less than two weeks ago, the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at the venue over rival Lodge Grass. But on Friday, however, Hardin returned to the Metra to one-up itself in the most stunning of ways.
HARDIN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy