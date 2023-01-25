ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.7 KEZJ

Look: Lagoon Posted an Exciting New Photo of the Epic Primordial Coaster

The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah is currently closed for winter, but exciting things are still happening. New Photo of Epic Primordial Coaster at Lagoon in Utah. In November, Lagoon made the long-awaited announcement that the new roller coaster will be called Primordial, as had been speculated for years. They even released a video to hype the new ride. But even with all of that new info, we still don’t really know much about the ride. Many people still haven’t even seen the exterior of the ride and no one knows what is inside the man-made mountain or what the ride will actually be like.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 27, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – Jan. 27, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

How One Utah Research Plant Could Unlock Geothermal Energy Across the U.S.

By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Obscure Utah pizza restaurant ranked among the country’s best

One of Utah’s most obscure pizza places was just named one of the very best in the United States. Hurricane Utah’s “Dixie Pizza Wagon” was ranked No. 5 on the list of Yelp’s “Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada.” The small pizza joint, literally operating out of a wagon sitting in a parking lot, is known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas and was ranked among some of the country’s best alongside other places in pizza-centric cities like New York and Chicago.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!

Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Plans for a new uranium mill in Utah announced

Canada-based Western Vanadium & Uranium announced in a news release that it plans to build a “state-of-the-art” uranium, vanadium and cobalt mill in Utah to process ore “mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners.” The announcement does not specify where in Utah the company plans to build the facility, only that it took two years to select and acquire the site, which was chosen “based on the support of local municipal and county officials.” While George Glasier, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t return our calls asking about the specific location, he told the Salt Lake Tribune it is planned for just outside Green River, Utah, near the site of a now defunct nuclear power plant proposal. It’s another twist in the weird Western politics surrounding uranium mills.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy