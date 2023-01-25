Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Lagoon Posted an Exciting New Photo of the Epic Primordial Coaster
The Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah is currently closed for winter, but exciting things are still happening. New Photo of Epic Primordial Coaster at Lagoon in Utah. In November, Lagoon made the long-awaited announcement that the new roller coaster will be called Primordial, as had been speculated for years. They even released a video to hype the new ride. But even with all of that new info, we still don’t really know much about the ride. Many people still haven’t even seen the exterior of the ride and no one knows what is inside the man-made mountain or what the ride will actually be like.
kvnutalk
Sage Hall aims to be the place to meet in Logan – Cache Valley Daily
People swing dance at Sage Hall, located at the Cache County Event Center. Photo courtesy of Sage Hall. The mission of Sage Hall is, “To be THE place where people meet, dance, and share some of the most memorable experiences in Logan, UT.”. It’s a country Swing Dance venue...
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!
If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
Video Captures Rare ‘Reverse Waterfall’ in Utah
I can honestly say that when I heard about this phenomenon I was shocked. Rivers flow backward but for some reason, I never thought this was a possibility... until now. A photographer caught this rare event happening in Utah earlier this month and it has the internet going crazy. It...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 27, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – Jan. 27, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Snow returns to Northern Utah
We kick off another stretch of active skies in Northern Utah thanks to a series of weather systems moving through our region.
How One Utah Research Plant Could Unlock Geothermal Energy Across the U.S.
By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.
wchstv.com
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
kjzz.com
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
Utah drought takes toll on water systems, drying up springs, wells
The drought in Utah has sucked up levels of the Great Salt Lake, Lake Powell and other reservoirs and streams. Lakc of water cut short growing seasons and turned lawns brown. Entire towns have gone dry in the West and Utah, inflicting millions of dollars to provide a solution.
upr.org
Obscure Utah pizza restaurant ranked among the country’s best
One of Utah’s most obscure pizza places was just named one of the very best in the United States. Hurricane Utah’s “Dixie Pizza Wagon” was ranked No. 5 on the list of Yelp’s “Top Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada.” The small pizza joint, literally operating out of a wagon sitting in a parking lot, is known for their handcrafted, wood-fired pizzas and was ranked among some of the country’s best alongside other places in pizza-centric cities like New York and Chicago.
Utah resorts are packing on the snowpack
With the near-constant stream of snowstorms coming through our mountains, the numbers keep going up and up.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
Look: Colorado wildlife camera captures 400 'bear selfies' in one night
A trail camera set up to capture images of wildlife in Colorado was hijacked by a bear that used the camera to pose for about 400 "selfies."
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
890kdxu.com
Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!
Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
Park Record
Plans for a new uranium mill in Utah announced
Canada-based Western Vanadium & Uranium announced in a news release that it plans to build a “state-of-the-art” uranium, vanadium and cobalt mill in Utah to process ore “mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners.” The announcement does not specify where in Utah the company plans to build the facility, only that it took two years to select and acquire the site, which was chosen “based on the support of local municipal and county officials.” While George Glasier, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t return our calls asking about the specific location, he told the Salt Lake Tribune it is planned for just outside Green River, Utah, near the site of a now defunct nuclear power plant proposal. It’s another twist in the weird Western politics surrounding uranium mills.
Comments / 0