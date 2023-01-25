ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini’ and where to stream

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini is scheduled to premiere on Lifetime Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c. Those who have already ditched basic cable can still stream tonight’s premiere live with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live-streaming services available as it allows users to stream over...
