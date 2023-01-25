Read full article on original website
27 First News
John Kaiser, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71. John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son...
27 First News
Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
27 First News
John Clarke, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarke, 81, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas. He was born on February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of John Clarke and S. Marie Clarke-Deeley. John received his Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Tech. He spent his...
27 First News
Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith. She was a graduate of South High School,...
27 First News
Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. She was born October 6, 1954 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Clarence D. Schmidt and the late Frances (Paretta) Schmidt. Tina worked...
27 First News
Rand Chronister, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rand Chronister, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of family at University Hospitals on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following complications from surgery. Rand was born December 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio as the first of six children to the late Marvin and Madeline (Muresan)...
27 First News
Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
27 First News
Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
27 First News
Peter Mitchell, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff)– Peter Mitchell, 100, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Peter Was born May 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Angelo and Mary (Giantis) Mitchell. Peter moved to Warren in 1948 and retired in 1994 from Thomas Steel...
27 First News
Robert K. Ellway, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway. Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been...
27 First News
Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
27 First News
Francis A. Zitnik, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis A. Zitnik, 74, died Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born March 9, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Frank A. and Ann M. Vukovich Zitnik and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Zitnik, a member of St. Patrick...
27 First News
Marybeth Kustelega, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Marybeth Kustelega, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1957, to John Joseph and Judith Elaine (Snyderwine) Mulrow. Marybeth is survived by her sons, Shawn Diana of...
27 First News
Robert Shawn “Boggsy” Boggs, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Shawn Boggs “Boggsy,” 47, of Salem went on to be with his grandmother, Mary and father-in-law, Larry, on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, one month after being diagnosed with rare cancer. Born on May 28, 1975, in Salem but he used to...
27 First News
Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45. Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode. He graduated in 1996 from...
27 First News
Arlene S. Barnard, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene S. Barnard, 87, of Girard, entered into rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Arlene was born September 12, 1935 in Girard, a daughter to the late Eugene and Susan (Chalker) Buser. She dedicated her life to taking care of her...
27 First News
Vance H. Wright, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vance H. Wright, 73 of Newton Falls, passed away Thursday evening, January 26 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Vance was born May 7, 1949 in Alliance, a son of the late Harold Vance and Betty (Page) Wright. He had worked at General Motors, Lordstown Plant...
27 First News
James Breedlove, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Breedlove, 85 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. James was born August 10, 1937 in Girard, Ohio the son of John Romie and Agnes (Allison) Breedlove. Jim joined the Army and served...
27 First News
Robert F. Jones, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Jones, 89, of Hermitage passed away late Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at his home. Mr. Jones was born August 8, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Leon and Mary (McCullough) Jones. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1951. A...
