Douglas “Doug” George Renaudin, age 42, passed away on December 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 18, 1980. He graduated from The Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania (’99) and Rhodes College in Memphis, TN (‘03) where he received a Bachelor of Arts. During his time at Rhodes College, he was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After college, he attended the University of Miami where he received his Juris Doctorate. Upon graduation, Doug combined his law degree with his talent for cooking to pursue multiple opportunities in the Hospitality Management industry. He worked for The Hillstone Restaurant Group starting in Los Angeles, CA, then Denver, CO where he built the Cherry Creek Grill from the ground up. He was Head Chef and Kitchen Manager at Houston’s in Houston, TX. He won an Iron Chef contest at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa, CA. He also held his private pilot’s license, and his license with the American Sailing Association. Doug’s true passion was spending times with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews and his godchild. He was affectionately known to his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Cowboy.” He enjoyed fishing from the ponds in Beau Chene to the Gulf of Mexico. When he was not fishing, he found other ways to spend time outdoors in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Colorado, and California. Doug will be remembered for his great humor, quick wit, ample generosity, and continual kindness to everyone around him.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO