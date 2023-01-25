Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Kristi Lynn Schmill
Kristi Lynn Schmill passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 41. She was born on Sunday, May 23, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Stephanie and Stephen Schmill. She was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Kristi is survived by her parents, Stephanie and...
an17.com
Ruby Ann Ridgedell Carcamo Womack
Ruby Ann Ridgedell Carcamo Womack passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the age of 53. She was born on Sunday, March 9, 1969 in Independence, Louisiana to Elaine Ballard Cash and the late Jerry Ridgedell. She was a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Ruby...
an17.com
Scot Thomas Treitler
Scot Thomas Treitler, at the age of 49, passed on the morning of January 23, 2023, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital surrounded by people who loved him dearly. He was born December 4, 1973, in New Orleans to Linda Perkins Treitler and Herbert Oliver Treitler, Jr. He was a loving...
an17.com
Norma Lee Kinchen Purvis
Norma Lee Kinchen Purvis, surrounded by her loving family, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born to Louis and Florence Kinchen on July 20, 1930, in Albany, Louisiana. Norma was a graduate of Albany High School and married her one and only love, Harold Edward Purvis on Wednesday, August 21, 1948, and passed away September 12, 2017. She was a selfless wife, mother, and homemaker always thinking of others in place of herself.
an17.com
Charles Byron Crawford
Charles Byron Crawford, 63, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away January 17, 2023. Services will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Kimberly Marie Balser
Kimberly Marie Balser passed away on January 23, 2023. Although a native of Metairie, she left Louisiana to pursue her dreams of working in the movie industry as an Associate Producer for Carolco Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Missing her family roots of Louisiana she moved back near her family where she worked as an Executive Assistant for Copeland Investments and made her home in Madisonville.
an17.com
Reba Hardie Williams
And a resident of Franklinton died Tuesday afternoon January 24, 2023 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, making many quilts during the years. Reba loved to work in her yard and tend to her beautiful flower gardens. She attended Stateline United Pentecostal Church and liked spending time with her family.
an17.com
Anthony Russell "Chili" Alack
Anthony Russell "Chili" Alack, a native of Norco and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home with his family, at the age of 63. He was born on Thursday, October 22, 1959, in Lutcher Louisiana. Chili was an employee of Shell...
an17.com
Carolyn Jane McElveen Baham
Carolyn Jane McElveen Baham, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on January 17, 2023. She was 93 years old, and throughout her life was known for her nurturing, kind, and thoughtful ways. She was a person of very strong faith and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Independence, Louisiana. She truly had the heart of a servant and was always there to support, encourage, and advocate for anyone in need. In early adulthood she was employed by Lallie Kemp Hospital in Independence, where she took X-ray dictation and worked in the business office. Later in life she was part owner of Buster's Furniture in Amite, Louisiana, serving primarily as office manager and administrator. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.E. "Buster" Baham, and her brother, R.E. McElveen, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Martha Buchanan and Rebecca Fabre (Jody), her granddaughter, Colleen Fabre, siblings Elsie Danley and Jerry McElveen (Sue), and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Due to recent exposure to Covid among family members, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Amite Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service for family and friends will be planned and announced at a later date. Her family gratefully acknowledges the kind and loving care provided by New Hope Manor skilled nursing facility in Cedar Park, Texas and Silverado Hospice of Austin, Texas. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Kay Lynn Teeter
Kay Lynn Teeter passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 47. She was born on Tuesday, February 25, 1975, in Independence, Louisiana to the late Jessie and Roy Cutrer. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Kay is survived by her loving husband...
an17.com
Lourdes Brindisi
Our beautiful mother, Lourdes Brindisi, 62, of Tickfaw, passed away January 23, 2023. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late William Mendez and Herminia Mendez on September 29, 1960. Lourdes attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the 1980s and wore many hats during her professional...
an17.com
Douglas “Doug” George Renaudin
Douglas “Doug” George Renaudin, age 42, passed away on December 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 18, 1980. He graduated from The Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania (’99) and Rhodes College in Memphis, TN (‘03) where he received a Bachelor of Arts. During his time at Rhodes College, he was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After college, he attended the University of Miami where he received his Juris Doctorate. Upon graduation, Doug combined his law degree with his talent for cooking to pursue multiple opportunities in the Hospitality Management industry. He worked for The Hillstone Restaurant Group starting in Los Angeles, CA, then Denver, CO where he built the Cherry Creek Grill from the ground up. He was Head Chef and Kitchen Manager at Houston’s in Houston, TX. He won an Iron Chef contest at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa, CA. He also held his private pilot’s license, and his license with the American Sailing Association. Doug’s true passion was spending times with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews and his godchild. He was affectionately known to his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Cowboy.” He enjoyed fishing from the ponds in Beau Chene to the Gulf of Mexico. When he was not fishing, he found other ways to spend time outdoors in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Colorado, and California. Doug will be remembered for his great humor, quick wit, ample generosity, and continual kindness to everyone around him.
an17.com
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri of St. Rose at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
an17.com
Five plead no contest in St. Helena Parish
Greensburg, LA - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports the following individuals appeared in court on Jan. 13, 2023 before the Honorable William S. Dykes and pled no contest to the following crimes and received the following sentences:. Wilbert W. Self, 54, of Greensburg, LA, pled no contest to the...
an17.com
Three plead no contest in Amite criminal court
Amite, LA - District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports the following individuals appeared in court on Jan. 9, 2023, before the Honorable Charlotte H. Foster and pled no contest the following crimes and received the following sentences:. Maquata Burise of Cartersville, GA, pleaded no contest to the felony charge of...
an17.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years on incest charge
Amite, LA - On Jan. 9, Malcolm Chester of Ponchatoula was sentenced before the Honorable Charlotte H. Foster to serve 99 years with the Department of Corrections for Aggravated Crime against Nature - Incestuous Sexual Acts. At least 25 years of his sentence will be served without benefits, and he...
an17.com
Ponchatoula man dies in heating-related house fire Friday night
PONCHATOULA---State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Ponchatoula that claimed the life of a disabled man and injured his wife was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27, the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report...
an17.com
Wainwright named President of St. Tammany Corporation Board of Directors
MANDEVILLE, LA – St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill is pleased to announce the election of Dr. William Wainwright, Chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, as the new St. Tammany Parish Development District Board President. Mike Gambrell, Senior Vice President for Commercial Banking at Resource Bank, will now serve...
an17.com
TRACK: Lions prepare for competition at McNeese Indoor meet
HAMMOND, La. – After a week off following a solid showing at LSU, the Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team is ready to compete again on the field of a Southland Conference foe as the Lions take part in the McNeese College Meet on Friday in Lake Charles.
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Wilson, Tyler added to Indoor, Beach Volleyball staff
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Indoor & Beach Volleyball head coach Jeremy White has filled out his coaching staff, adding Collin Wilson as his associate head coach and Allison Byler as assistant coach, starting with the upcoming 2023 beach volleyball season. Wilson, a native of Conway, S.C., comes...
Comments / 0