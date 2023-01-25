ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith. She was a graduate of South High School,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
John Kaiser, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71. John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son...
MASURY, OH
Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Marie A. Rupert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Rupert, 81, transitioned from her earthly labor to her Heavenly home early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at Hospice House of The Valley. Marie was born August 23, 1941, in Lexington, North Carolina, a daughter of John Hayden and Edna Lopp Hayden. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. She was born October 6, 1954 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Clarence D. Schmidt and the late Frances (Paretta) Schmidt. Tina worked...
WARREN, OH
Robert K. Ellway, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway. Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
John Clarke, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarke, 81, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas. He was born on February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of John Clarke and S. Marie Clarke-Deeley. John received his Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Tech. He spent his...
BOARDMAN, OH
Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
LAKE MILTON, OH
Arlene S. Barnard, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene S. Barnard, 87, of Girard, entered into rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Arlene was born September 12, 1935 in Girard, a daughter to the late Eugene and Susan (Chalker) Buser. She dedicated her life to taking care of her...
GIRARD, OH
Karen S. Philibin, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Philibin, 62, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born December 13, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald W. and Barbara A. (Merolillo) DeRaud. Karen was an Administrative Assistant with Dr. LaManna and later with Dr. Booker Bair for 25...
NORTH LIMA, OH
Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45. Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode. He graduated in 1996 from...
NILES, OH
Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
BOARDMAN, OH
Robert Shawn “Boggsy” Boggs, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Shawn Boggs “Boggsy,” 47, of Salem went on to be with his grandmother, Mary and father-in-law, Larry, on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, one month after being diagnosed with rare cancer. Born on May 28, 1975, in Salem but he used to...
SALEM, OH
Vance H. Wright, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vance H. Wright, 73 of Newton Falls, passed away Thursday evening, January 26 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Vance was born May 7, 1949 in Alliance, a son of the late Harold Vance and Betty (Page) Wright. He had worked at General Motors, Lordstown Plant...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
James Breedlove, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Breedlove, 85 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. James was born August 10, 1937 in Girard, Ohio the son of John Romie and Agnes (Allison) Breedlove. Jim joined the Army and served...
GIRARD, OH
Janet Casey Kissack, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Casey Kissack, 57, passed away Monday evening, January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Janet was born March 23, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Norma Bailey Wagner and was a lifelong area resident. Janet...
GIRARD, OH
John E. Benton, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton. He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard...
HUBBARD, OH
Richard “Dick” Williams, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. “Dick” Williams, 92, of Lowellville, passed away Tuesday, evening, January 24, 2023, at his home. He was born October 19, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Sadie (DeCesare) Williams and had been a lifelong resident of Lowellville. For Dick...
LOWELLVILLE, OH

