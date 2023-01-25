Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Minnesota teacher shortage worsens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two years, the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain teachers has worsened throughout Minnesota. A recent state report shows that the teacher-shortage has reached about every school district across the state. “We’ve been talking about the teacher shortage for decades really, and you...
willmarradio.com
Population of Greater Minnesota growing again
(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kelo.com
Homelessness dangers in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year
Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
Science Museum of Minnesota presents "The Bias Inside Us"
The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing "The Bias Inside Us," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Click here to see the online exhibit.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
KIMT
Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowans, SE Minnesotans for Friday morning
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four cooperatives serving North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am because of expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
hot967.fm
Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and hospitalizations have decreased for a second week in a row. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550.
MN attorney general asks to delay merger between Sanford, Fairview health systems
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and some of them are criticizing the move. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking that the two health systems delay the merger. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison...
Comments / 0