Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wevv.com
Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to speak at Vanderburgh Co.'s first Infant Mortality Summit
A former U.S. official will be among several speakers at Vanderburgh County's first-ever Infant Mortality Summit on Feb. 17. A news release from the Vanderburgh County Health Department says that former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will speak at the event, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza.
wevv.com
Attorney General: Central City caretaker indicted for abuse of vulnerable adult
A Central City woman has been indicted on a felony charge for abusing a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker, according to Kentucky's attorney general. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that an investigation by his office led to the indictment of 24-year-old Madison Hill. According to AG Cameron,...
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer. An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a...
14news.com
Indiana bill could legalize throwing stars
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senate Bill 341 would make recreational use of throwing stars legal for people over the age of 12. For Scott Railey who owns one of the biggest knife stores in Tri-State, Patriot Knifeworks, opening that floodgate would actually probably not make too much of a difference.
wevv.com
The Evansville Police Department is in dire need of new applicants
The Evansville Police Department is in need of new recruits, to protect and serve the citizens of Evansville. We spoke with EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator, Taylor Merris, on what it takes to become a police officer, “So to do this job you have to know you have a servant's heart and that’s what you want to do.”
14news.com
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
Business leaders serve up speeches in Spencer County
CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of people showed up for a lunch in Spencer County with the main menu item being a conversation about labor. Tables were full for the Spencer County Economic Development’s annual meeting Friday in Chrisney. The theme this year was “workforce”. Guests were invited to hear from several of the area’s […]
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
14news.com
Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items. Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co. Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
14news.com
Evansville LGBTQ leader addresses Indiana education bills
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, on the same day, the Indiana General Assembly had two bills dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity introduced. House Bill 1608 and Senate Bill 413 were introduced on Jan. 19. Both bills would prohibit instruction of anything dealing with sexual orientation or gender...
wevv.com
Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty
It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
wevv.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Ohio County, Kentucky on Friday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Ohio County Sheriff's Office alerted the public of the fire. According to the Sheriff Adam Wright, the fire broke out at a home on US-231 near the Cromwell community. At...
Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment. A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus […]
14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
