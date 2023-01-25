Read full article on original website
Incubus Bassist Ben Kenney Reveals He Had Brain Tumor Removed
Incubus announced earlier this week that bassist Ben Kenney would miss the band's immediate shows, citing that he was recovering from a "medical procedure." While the band's statement didn't specify what Kenney had done, the bassist revealed in his own social media post that he recently had surgery to have a brain tumor removed.
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
musictimes.com
KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame
Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times
Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
wegotthiscovered.com
Phil Anselmo’s racist past raises doubts about Pantera’s reunion tour
Phil Anselmo’s past is coming back to haunt him, and the fan backlash is already having ripple effects. Lead singer of legendary thrash band Pantera, Anselmo’s actions from a 2016 concert have prompted German and Austrian organizers to cancel upcoming shows for the band’s reunion tour. The New York Post reported the decision was based on “intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans.”
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?
The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
Stereogum
Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy For Imitating His Voice On “Betty (Get Money)”
Rick “Never Gonna Give You Up” Astley is suing Yung Gravy for allegedly ripping off his vocals. According to TMZ, Astley filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles accusing Gravy’s Billboard Hot 100 single “Betty (Get Money)” of using an impersonated version of his voice from the 1987 hit.
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career
Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
netflixjunkie.com
“Living the dream” – How Billie Eilish Changed a Buckingham-Based Voice Coach’s Life Forever
In this world of technology, all one needs is talent and viral content. Once your content goes viral, your life is changed forever. Recently, an incident about the same came to light where a voice coach’s TikTok video singing a song by Billie Eilish went viral and it changed his life forever. Eilish is known for her kindness toward her fans. This time, because of her sweet gesture, a man’s life has taken a complete turn. But how did it happen?
loudersound.com
Steppenwolf lack heavy metal thunder on three albums of declining in potency
Having broken up in 1972, burnt out following their lauded 1968-71 period during which they’d amassed multiple gold discs, earned millions by playing to millions and given the world one of its most enduring heavy rock anthems in Born To Be Wild, it. didn’t take too long for Steppenwolf...
