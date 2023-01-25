Read full article on original website
Clarksburg, West Virginia's Weisenberg wins Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Miss West Virginia Volunteer Organization, a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America, recently held its state pageant. Emma Griffith, 23, of Wheeling, captured the Miss West Virginia Volunteer title while Payton Weisenberg, 16, of Clarksburg, secured the Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer title. Both were awarded scholarships for winning their respective titles and have the opportunity to earn additional scholarships at their national pageants being held later this year.
State, county and municipalities working to fill EMS needs in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County EMS providers say staffing levels have improved since the pandemic exacerbated a shortage of workers, but there is still a need in the county. Staffing shortages have plagued the health care industry nationwide for years, but were exacerbated by the pandemic, which...
West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77
AUBURN (16-5) Broome 7-12 1-1 15, Williams 7-11 3-4 18, Flanigan 4-9 4-5 13, Green 2-10 4-4 9, Jasper 0-1 0-0 0, K.Johnson 4-9 1-3 10, Cardwell 1-1 0-0 2, Donaldson 3-4 0-1 7, Berman 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-18 77.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Auburn Tigers Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Post game interviews and highlights from West Virginia's in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers ran out to a 45-29 lead at the half, then hung on as the Tigers rallied in the second. Erik Stevenson recorded a career-high of 31 points on the strength of 7-10...
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
Jones makes game-winning 3 as Fairmont Senior rallies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Sadaya Jones’ game-winning 3 swished through the net, an eyeblink before the horn sounded, the sun was shining through the windows of the Fairmont Senior Field House as the temperature crept towards 60 degrees. Polar Bears coach Corey Hines thinks the weather...
Stevenson's 31 leads West Virginia over No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from No. 15 Auburn to beat the Tigers 80-77 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The Mountaineers (13-8) have won two straight for the first time in a month...
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC-Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior guard...
Mighty Quinerly leads WVU to season sweep of TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas (WV News) — Behind 23 points from sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) recorded a 62-55 victory over TCU inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. Quinerly led all scorers in the contest,...
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.
West Virginia Vs Texas Tech Highlights | NCAA Men’s Basketball Jan 25, 2023
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game.
