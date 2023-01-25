West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO