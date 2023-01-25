ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Clarksburg, West Virginia's Weisenberg wins Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Miss West Virginia Volunteer Organization, a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America, recently held its state pageant. Emma Griffith, 23, of Wheeling, captured the Miss West Virginia Volunteer title while Payton Weisenberg, 16, of Clarksburg, secured the Miss West Virginia Teen Volunteer title. Both were awarded scholarships for winning their respective titles and have the opportunity to earn additional scholarships at their national pageants being held later this year.
CLARKSBURG, WV
West Virginia 80, No. 15 Auburn 77

AUBURN (16-5) Broome 7-12 1-1 15, Williams 7-11 3-4 18, Flanigan 4-9 4-5 13, Green 2-10 4-4 9, Jasper 0-1 0-0 0, K.Johnson 4-9 1-3 10, Cardwell 1-1 0-0 2, Donaldson 3-4 0-1 7, Berman 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-18 77.
AUBURN, WV
Jones makes game-winning 3 as Fairmont Senior rallies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Sadaya Jones’ game-winning 3 swished through the net, an eyeblink before the horn sounded, the sun was shining through the windows of the Fairmont Senior Field House as the temperature crept towards 60 degrees. Polar Bears coach Corey Hines thinks the weather...
FAIRMONT, WV
Stevenson's 31 leads West Virginia over No. 15 Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from No. 15 Auburn to beat the Tigers 80-77 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The Mountaineers (13-8) have won two straight for the first time in a month...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC-Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior guard...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mighty Quinerly leads WVU to season sweep of TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (WV News) — Behind 23 points from sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) recorded a 62-55 victory over TCU inside Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. Quinerly led all scorers in the contest,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech

After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

