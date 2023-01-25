Read full article on original website
DC Ends Pandemic Housing Program for Medically Vulnerable
Washington, D.C. will begin phasing out their pandemic housing program immediately for unhoused and medically vulnerable residents due to a lack of federal funding. The Department of Human Services announced Jan. 6 that the Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Individuals (PEP-V), an initiative that opened hotels exclusively for unsheltered, medically vulnerable individuals, will not be continuing. The program, which began in March 2020, helped house over 2,200 District residents experiencing homelessness, according to the D.C. government.
DC recreation centers working to keep kids away from crime
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As we continue to see kids involved in crime in D.C., many are strategizing how to keep them occupied and away from bad decisions. One of the biggest tools is recreation centers across the district. One of the big concerns many parents have is that there isn’t enough to attract […]
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing
The housing crisis and the challenges churches are facing are hand in hand in the District. The post D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
More Solar Panels Are Coming To Apartment Buildings In Ward 8
Solar panels are coming to more than 500 homes in Ward 8 — an investment the city’s energy officials say will reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and residents’ utility bills. DC Green Bank, a city initiative that finances clean energy projects, announced the investment on Thursday, which...
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
DC deputy mayor: Crime spike in murders and other areas can be solved with cooperation, new strategies
The uptick in crime in the District has Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah concerned -- but not overwhelmed. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dc-deputy-mayor-crime-spike-in-murders-and-other-areas-can-be-solved-with-cooperation-new-strategies/. DC deputy mayor: Crime spike in murders and other …. The uptick in crime in the District has Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah concerned -- but not overwhelmed. Read more...
Where to Get Late Night Food in Washington DC
Whether you spend the night drinking away at one of DC’s best bars or need some post-shift fuel, the late-night munchies strike us all. But it can be tough to know where to go when hunger hits. The number of DC restaurants open late seems to be decreasing by the day and options are even slimmer for 24-hour service. Luckily, there are still some after-hours eateries left so you can feast on tacos, empanadas, or a classic slice of pizza no matter what time it is—and we have them all right here.
Will The Redeveloped Reeves Center ‘Bring Back Black Broadway?’
Two development groups seeking to redevelop the historic Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building, located at a vibrant intersection along the U Street corridor, made their revised pitches during a hearing Thursday night. The proposals feature a range of ambitious cultural and entertainment standouts, including a potential food hall, a hotel, and a Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, according to the proposal documents.
Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news
Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
DC Hospital Opens New Biocontainment Unit
The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has opened a new Biocontainment Unit (BCU) designed to prevent highly infectious diseases from spreading. The unit, which MedStar Health announced Jan. 19, is equipped to handle patients with severe respiratory syndromes and highly infectious diseases including Ebola, cholera and yellow fever. It will feature 10 beds for respiratory isolation and two rooms for biocontainment that feature negative air pressure to prevent the spread of infectious particles, according to MedStar’s press release. The 6,800-square-foot unit also includes two special pathogen rooms where operations, labor and delivery can take place.
Dozens Gather In Downtown D.C. To Protest Memphis Police Killing Of Tyre Nichols
A crowd of about 50 gathered in front of the White House to protest Nichols’ murder. Dozens gathered downtown at two demonstrations on Friday evening to protest the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died earlier this month after being beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop.
Bus delays, cancellations impacting DC’s most vulnerable students
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Delays and even canceled bus routes are leaving some of D.C.’s most vulnerable students stranded. That’s according to parents who spoke to DC News Now Tuesday. “I’m at the window, on the phone, trying to figure out when your bus coming,” said Valencia Roye. “It don’t make no sense.” Roye […]
Community leaders say Ward 8 needs cleanup to impact crime
Washington, DC — A DC neighborhood commissioner says it’s time to clean up the crime in the streets, and time to clean up the community. Salim Adofo has been documenting illegal dumping and piles of trash, he has seen in the District. “People are less likely to commit...
Where Is the Snow? DC Could Break Its No-Flakes Record.
This winter has been tough sledding for sledders: DC has yet to encounter a single snowflake. If we make it until tomorrow without snow—which is a near certainty, assuming we can trust local meteorologists—the District will pass the previous mark for the fifth-latest snowfall on record. The overall record for latest snowfall is still a ways off, though: February 23, 1973, is the current date to beat for measurable snowfall (more than 0.1 inches).
How a DC-based organization works to empower kids in Wards 7 and 8
Tyriek Mack first got involved with Life Pieces to Masterpieces when he was in high school. The D.C.-based agency empowers kids ages 3 to 25 in Wards 7 and 8, offering things like summer camp programs for kids and year-round after school programs. Mack got involved with the organization’s Saturday Academy, an hourslong initiative on the campus of Georgetown University that teaches high schoolers life skills.
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Overheard In D.C.: Cats (The Musical)
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
