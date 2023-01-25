Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
abc27.com
Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
theriver953.com
Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
Metro News
In his own words: Berkeley County sheriff explains actions in daughter’s car wreck
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is hitting back at those who say he was out of line when he responded to his 22-year-old daughter’s car crash in the early hours of Jan. 6 on Cemetery Road just outside Martinsburg. Critics have said the sheriff influenced...
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Overturned Vehicle on High School Baseball Field
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision involving an overturned vehicle on Wednesday around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred in the 12400blk of Dalewood Dr., near Everton Street in Wheaton, near the Wheaton High School baseball field. One teenage patient has been extricated and is being evaluated/transported with Priority2 medical/trauma.
theriver953.com
Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor
Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
