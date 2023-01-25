Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
WWEEK
Emails Between City Officials and a Music Advocacy Group Demonstrate Ongoing Tensions Over How the City Handles Noise Complaints
How a city responds to noise complaints has for decades been viewed as a referendum on the overpolicing of communities of color. Two codes guide how Portland polices noise: One is Title 14, the section of city code under which cops can cite someone for noise that is “plainly audible,” or which they deem “excessive, unreasonable, or unusually loud.”
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
athleticbusiness.com
Officials Lament Spiking Cost of Community Sports Complex Project
Officials in Vancouver, Wash., are considering their next moves as they noted at a recent county council meeting that a project to improve the community's sports complex has had its costs nearly double. The Clark County County Council on Wednesday said the planned improvements to the Harmony Sports Complex has...
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Came (More) Alive in 2022
Stumptown isn’t dead yet. Foot traffic in downtown Portland rose 25.7% in 2022 after the plague year of 2021, according to the Portland Business Alliance, which tracks activity in a 213-block area. June was the busiest month last year, with 2.26 million visits, the PBA said. August was second...
WWEEK
You Can Start Earning Points by Drinking Beers in Clackamas County With a New Mobile Tap Trail Passport
There is no shortage of beer passports these days—documents, both digital and hard copy, that send people on drinking expeditions. And while some only reward a fully stamped booklet with the experience alone, one now promises to give away a mini-vacation. Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory, Clackamas County’s tourism organization,...
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
WWEEK
Portland Lab Gets State Approval to Test Psilocybin
Rose City Laboratories LLC won accreditation from the state of Oregon to test psilocybin for potency and to verify the species of mushrooms for use in the therapeutic program approved by voters in 2020. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms. Oregon allows the use of just one species,...
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Tunneling under Tualatin River to begin for water supply pipeline
A 2,000-foot tunnel under the Tualatin River will lay the groundwork — literally — for a future water supply for local cities.
New trial in infamous 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen begins in Washington County
Billy Oatney was long ago tried, convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen, a 34-year-old graphic designer who lived in Lake Oswego and was engaged to be married. Now, a quarter-century later, Oatney, 60, is back in a Washington County courtroom for a...
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
Comments / 2