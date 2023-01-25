ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

City of Portland to pay more than $660,000 for 3 armed security agents

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s City Hall security budget just got a lot bigger. Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously approved an increase to their contract, which brings their total security contract to more than $15 million. The number approved in Wednesday’s city council meeting was $661,173 to add a three-person,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Emails Between City Officials and a Music Advocacy Group Demonstrate Ongoing Tensions Over How the City Handles Noise Complaints

How a city responds to noise complaints has for decades been viewed as a referendum on the overpolicing of communities of color. Two codes guide how Portland polices noise: One is Title 14, the section of city code under which cops can cite someone for noise that is “plainly audible,” or which they deem “excessive, unreasonable, or unusually loud.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Officials Lament Spiking Cost of Community Sports Complex Project

Officials in Vancouver, Wash., are considering their next moves as they noted at a recent county council meeting that a project to improve the community's sports complex has had its costs nearly double. The Clark County County Council on Wednesday said the planned improvements to the Harmony Sports Complex has...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Downtown Portland Came (More) Alive in 2022

Stumptown isn’t dead yet. Foot traffic in downtown Portland rose 25.7% in 2022 after the plague year of 2021, according to the Portland Business Alliance, which tracks activity in a 213-block area. June was the busiest month last year, with 2.26 million visits, the PBA said. August was second...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Lab Gets State Approval to Test Psilocybin

Rose City Laboratories LLC won accreditation from the state of Oregon to test psilocybin for potency and to verify the species of mushrooms for use in the therapeutic program approved by voters in 2020. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms. Oregon allows the use of just one species,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy