LSI Industries Is Back With Another Killer Result For Q2. Is There Upside Risk To The Dividend This Year?
A small-cap stock defying broader market trends could be a hidden gem for 2023. Lighting and display small cap stock LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) rallied 14.8% higher on Thursday after reporting a solid second quarter and proving momentum is continuing even with a backdrop of macroeconomic headwinds. LSI Industries’ Earnings.
A Good Economy Tops Low Rates
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. Stocks are trading higher today following a better-than-expected GDP reading for the fourth quarter, which rose at an annual rate of 2.9%. The reading came in slightly above economists’ expectations, but lower than the third quarter’s growth rate of 3.2%.
Pangaea Ventures Increases Position In Sonida Senior Living (SNDA)
Fintel reports that Pangaea Ventures, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Sonida Senior Living Inc (NYSE:SNDA). This represents 10.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 5, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase...
Investors Urged To Seize Markets’ Bullish Sentiment
A rallying call for investors has been sounded by the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. It comes from Nigel Green of deVere Group as global markets have got off to a confident start to the year. The...
The Federal Reserve Keeps Hiking Interest Rates. Is It Helping?
The Federal Reserve has now increased interest rates by 4.25 percent since March of 2022 after holding them well below 2 percent for much of the time since 2008. It has been a series of moves designed to quell inflation — but was this the right policy path for the Fed?
Fed To Hike Rates By 25 bps Next FOMC – Kalshi Whisper
The Kalshi Whisper is that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by 25 bps to 4.50-4.75% at their February 1 meeting, with 97% confidence. That projection represents a substantial change from earlier this month: markets projected a 50% chance of a 50 bps hike early in January. Those probabilities fell...
New Research Reveals Which Cryptocurrency Have The Most Positive (And Negative) Trader Sentiment
New research has revealed cryptocurrency with the best and worst sentiment, over the past three months. Uniswap, Ethereum, NEAR Protocol and The Sandbox have been found to have the most positive sentiment over the past three months. Polkadot, Solana, Chainlink and OKB have been found to have the most negative...
2023 Marketing Trends, Podcast Optimization, And The Art Of Networking
The digital media landscape is displaying immense promise for brand awareness, growth, and overall profitability for companies of all sizes. By knowing the key trends and optimizing content, leaders from a multitude of industries can leverage and optimize their content to maximize their full potential. On today’s episode of Startups...
Five Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in Q4 2022
The fourth quarter of 2022 was relatively better for the stock markets, with the S&P 500 up over 7% (its only positive quarterly return for the year). Similarly, small cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index) also ended the fourth quarter with a return of 6.2%, but it wasn’t enough to save the index from its worst annual performance since 2008. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022.
On Inflecting Trends…
As a long-time inflection investor, I’ve learned that many themes simply do not inflect. There are multiple causes for this; often tied to a bad thesis, or a bad set of assumptions. Sometimes, it’s simply bad luck as some other macro trend supersedes my trend. Even when I...
Is The Bottom In For Cybersecurity Stocks?
F5 Networks hit bottom and it was confirmed in the wake of FQ1 results. Other cybersecurity stocks may do the same when they report. Analyst sentiment may cap gains in the near term and keep these stocks range bound. Cybersecurity stocks are down from their high-flying days in the post-pandemic...
Jeremy Hunt’s Blueprint Plan For Growth Lacks Detail
Jeremy Hunt shrugged off his firefighter image for that of a construction worker, determined to help rebuild Britain’s economy. But there is no quick dry concrete available to provide an immediate solution to the stagnation the UK is languishing under. Jeremy Hunt’s Pillars That Will Lift The UK Economy...
The Fed’s Decision May Create Relief Rally or Correction
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are higher as earnings season continues, and economic numbers are higher than forecast. The 4Q’22 GDP came in +2.9%, above the 2.6% forecast. Core Durable Goods Orders for December were up 5.6%, well above the 2.5% forecast. Initial jobless claims of 186K was the lowest in years. The economy appears to be in much better shape than feared.
Final Mortgage Approval: Can A Mortgage Loan Be Rescinded After The Funds Have Been Disbursed?
You are looking for a mortgage loan for the house, and you have applied. Are you worrying about application approval and closing? Or can you revoke a mortgage or not? You are at the right place. No, you cannot revoke a mortgage after funding. After closing your loan documents with...
Millionaire Renters Tripled Since 2015: An Analysis of High Incomers Who Rent Across the U.S.
Surging home prices and a taste for flexibility have led to a flood of high incomers on the rental market in recent years. So much so that, according to our most recent analysis, there are now 2.6 million Americans making more than $150,000 who choose to live in rentals. This...
FTSE 350 Look Ahead: McDonald’s, Meta, GSK And More
Look ahead to FTSE 350, other companies reporting & economic events from 30 January-3 February 2023. What will job cuts at McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) mean for the bottom line?. Can Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s fortunes remain buoyant?. Markets expect a hefty drop in profits at Meta Platforms Inc...
A Non-Salesy Annuity Guide To Buying Annuities
In the past, buying an annuity was a lot of work. The first step toward determining whether an annuity is right for your retirement plan is to do a little research. In most cases, the first step is to answer important questions such as:. What is an annuity?. Which type...
Private Equity Descends On Rural Healthcare
Sweeping new report provides unprecedented look at private equity investment in rural healthcare. A new report by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project (PESP), “Private Equity Descends on Rural Healthcare,” provides an unprecedented look at the private equity industry’s incursion into rural healthcare. The findings were led by PESP healthcare researchers Eileen O’Grady, Michael Fenne, and Mary Bugbee.
Rebound In International Travel Helps LVMH Dazzle At The Full Year
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC)’s revenue rose 17% to EUR79.2bn for the year on an organic basis, reflecting double digit increases in all product areas. The group’s biggest division, Fashion & Leather Goods saw a 20% increase in revenue to EUR38.6bn, which was a record. Brands including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior performed well.
Big Week Ahead For The S&P 500
S&P 500 charge higher continued, and high beta plays didn‘t disappoint. Energy, financials, Russell 2000, emerging markets – all on fire. After Thursday‘s climb of bear market rally wall of worry (we‘re rather to meet recession and not soft landing – the contraction will be mild till Q3 2023), we‘re in for a daily deceleration today as I don‘t think yesterday‘s complacency would last till the closing bell.
