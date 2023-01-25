Read full article on original website
City Manager closes Homer park to summer camping following uptick in crime
Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month. City Manager Rob Dumouchel said the city has had a number of challenges managing the campground, including difficulty finding staff to keep it up and running. He also said they’ve had what he called a “significant increase” in inappropriate uses of the park from campers.
Homer Grown: Nome Grown
This season on Homer Grown, with the assistance of the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism, we are exploring rural agriculture throughout the state. This episode we travel to Nome to chat with Myra Scholze who runs the Nome Community Garden. Then we take a road trip to Pilgrim Hot...
Eggs are in short supply in Homer, but the impacts of avian influenza go beyond the grocery store
Last week, the refrigerated egg section of Homer’s Save-U-More grocery store was lit, but completely bare. Sitting in the deli, manager Mark Hemstreet described a situation that is becoming familiar around Alaska — there simply aren’t any eggs. It’s the result of a nationwide outbreak of avian influenza.
Friday Evening 1/27/23
A Halibut Cove woman faces federal charges in a standoff between a floatplane and boat last summer; Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month; and a trio of Irish musicians is returning to Soldotna this weekend for a joint concert hosted by Kenai Peninsula College and KDLL.
Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges following floatplane-boat standoff
A Halibut Cove woman faces federal charges in a standoff between a floatplane and boat last summer. Marian Tillion Beck — the owner of The Saltry Restaurant in Halibut Cove — was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on counts of attempted destruction of aircraft and gross negligent operation of a vessel.
School district feeling effects of plateaued education funding
School districts statewide are feeling the effects of stagnant education funding. For the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, that’s adding up to a $13.1 million budget deficit. At a Board of Education on Jan. 9, Vice President Zen Kelly announced the deficit and said the district will need to...
