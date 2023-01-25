ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

City Manager closes Homer park to summer camping following uptick in crime

Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month. City Manager Rob Dumouchel said the city has had a number of challenges managing the campground, including difficulty finding staff to keep it up and running. He also said they’ve had what he called a “significant increase” in inappropriate uses of the park from campers.
Homer Grown: Nome Grown

This season on Homer Grown, with the assistance of the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism, we are exploring rural agriculture throughout the state. This episode we travel to Nome to chat with Myra Scholze who runs the Nome Community Garden. Then we take a road trip to Pilgrim Hot...
Friday Evening 1/27/23

A Halibut Cove woman faces federal charges in a standoff between a floatplane and boat last summer; Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month; and a trio of Irish musicians is returning to Soldotna this weekend for a joint concert hosted by Kenai Peninsula College and KDLL.
