natureworldnews.com
Caught on Cam: Reverse Waterfall in Utah Amazes Photographer
In southwest Utah earlier this month, using his drone the footage of rare reversing waterfall was captured by a photographer. On January 16, violent winds tore over the state, causing ferocious updrafts along a cliff near Ivins that sent water spraying back upwards from a waterfall. The drone's pilot, RJ...
Sword Mistaken For Replica Is Actually An Ancient 3,000-Year-Old Weapon
In the 1930s, a tarnished bronze sword was pulled from the banks of the Danube River that runs through Budapest. It was styled like a Hungarian weapon from the Bronze Age, and yet at the time, it was assumed to be a replica, possibly made in the Medieval Era or later. For nearly a century, the sword has sat on display at the Field Museum in Chicago, labeled as a mere copy. But last year, while the museum was preparing for an upcoming exhibit on ancient European kings, a visiting Hungarian archaeologist (whose name has not been publicized) took one look at...
Vice
Photos of a scorching hot British summer by the sea
It was a baking hot day in August 2020, with lockdown restrictions temporarily lifted, when Sophie Green photographed Simone among the glamorous hoards on Southend-on-Sea. She was fabulous in her neon green swimsuit, applying lip gloss with clawlike acrylic nails. Her long fake eyelashes left shadows on her face under the glare of the sun, just like the huge gold hoops that dangled from her ears. “It was her flamboyance that attracted me,” says Sophie, whose series, Beachology, is an homage to the British seaside and the people that visit it.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
BBC
True identity of rotting ship hulk in Plymouth discovered
A team of maritime archaeologists has discovered the true identity of a large wooden ship hulk buried in Hooe Lake, on the outskirts of Plymouth. The remains of the vessel lie buried alongside a stone jetty on the north side of the lake. The hulk has now been identified by...
The Rare Apollo GT, an “American Ferrari,” Is Finally Getting Its Due
In the year 2023, if I told you about a Frankensteinian vehicle that crossed a Buick with a Ferrari, you’d probably do a spit take (or, depending on how you feel about the Prancing Horse’s SUV, point to the Purosangue). But in the year 1963, what feels like an impossibility was a reality, albeit briefly.
electrek.co
‘Electric sky jeep’ plane completes maiden flight with hopes to transport doctors and supplies to countries in need
A UK-based aviation project called NUNCATS has successfully completed the maiden flight of its all-electric plane, described as an “electric sky jeep.” Looking ahead, the project’s goal is to expand the availability of healthcare by transporting doctors, medical supplies, and other cargo to remote parts of the world with zero emissions, helping save lives.
Good News Network
Minnesota Snow Sculpting Team Takes First Over Artists From Germany, Finland in World Championships–LOOK
In Stillwater, Minnesota, the hometown team of snow sculptors just walked away with 1st place in the World Snow Sculpting Championships, beating several nations and winning $4,000. Siblings Dusty and Kelly Thune and friends made up the team, monikered the “House of Thune,” who carved a raw expression of adversity...
Upworthy
Artist creates intricate landscapes within antique suitcases and they are mindblowing
Traveling is undeniably a beautiful way to witness the magnificent landscapes of the world. We often feel like capturing these beautiful sceneries in a box and looking at them forever. If we could have that option, we would do that without a doubt. Kathleen Vance, an Environmental Artist, does that exactly. Her Traveling Landscapes series was inspired by ideas regarding personal land preservation and how the rushed pace of travel might be reduced to a moment of relaxation. She uses it to make small landscapes inside antique suitcases and trunks, per My Modern Met.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather
Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.
Man Decides to “Patch Up” Interior Roof of Car in the Most Punk Rock Way Ever
Angsty teenage hearts are swooning.
RideApart
Watch A 1975 Honda CB750 Four Survivor Roar Back To Life
Psst, hey kid, do you like bike restoration timelapse videos? If that’s you, then you’re bound to appreciate the latest entry into the Brick House Builds YouTube canon. Over the course of many months, BHB has steadily been working on the revival of a 1975 Honda CB750 Four that had sadly been neglected for decades. The poor thing hadn’t run since approximately 1977, and that’s unfortunately not hyperbole.
