Mikaela Shiffrin mocked the stigma around 'talking about my period' after mentioning her 'monthly cycle' following World Cup win
"I am in an unfortunate time of my monthly cycle, so I'm more tired right now," Shiffrin told the press. "We just normalized talking about that."
Mikaela Shiffrin moves within one win of World Cup record
Mikaela Shiffrin is one victory from equalling the all-time World Cup wins record after topping the women's slalom podium in the Czech Republic. The 27-year-old American set a time of one minute 33.85 seconds over her two runs in Spindleruv Mlyn to claim the 85th World Cup win of her career.
Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to move within one of Ingemar Stenmark on all-time list
Mikaela Shiffrin moved within one win of tying the great Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most Alpine ski World Cup victories on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old Edwards star was victorious in the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to claim her 85th-career World Cup victory. It was the 11th win of the season for Shiffrin, who won 12 races in 2017-18 and a record 17 in 2018-19.
