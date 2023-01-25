Read full article on original website
James88 Harned
2d ago
Still driving now going on 40 years. I would have never thought I would be an OTR driver for this long in my life. God Bless my fellow brothers and sisters in the trucking industry...safe travels to you all.
Reply(2)
12
Mike Poole
1d ago
I gave up long haul cause too many regulations and electronic logging and way to many foreign drivers that drive out of control....way to crazy out on road anymore
Reply
9
Skycop46
2d ago
Actually, this time of year is slow for truckers because many companies are doing inventory. Plus, many truck drivers out there don't speak English!
Reply
5
Comments / 19