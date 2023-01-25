SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.

