Seattle, WA

Man punches, kicks woman in Georgetown before pulling knife on police officer

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.
SEATTLE, WA
Cyclist severely injured after being hit by USPS truck in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclist was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after they were hit by a USPS mail truck in Snohomish County Wednesday night. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) said the man was struck just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Woods Creek and Ingraham roads, which is located just outside Monroe city limits.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle to resume charging drivers late fees for unpaid tickets

SEATTLE — Drivers will soon be charged late fees on infractions once again in Seattle for the first time since before the pandemic. The Seattle Municipal Court said it's resuming late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date beginning on Monday. Late fees have been suspended by the city since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
SEATTLE, WA
Billions, not millions, needed to address King County homelessness crisis

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is asking for feedback on its proposal to spend nearly $12 billion to address homelessness over the next five years. The proposal would drastically increase resources available for housing and social services, but the price tag is already...
KING COUNTY, WA
Orphaned moose from Alaska make their debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Three orphaned moose calves from Alaska will make their public debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Friday. Atlas, Luna, and Callisto were all born last spring and were rescued after being orphaned in Alaska. They arrived at Northwest Trek in August and have been living off-exhibit as they adjust to their new homes.
EATONVILLE, WA

