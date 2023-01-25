Read full article on original website
KEPR
Surveillance video shows burglary of West Seattle auto shop hit twice over the weekend
SEATTLE — Employees at West Seattle Autoworks are growing frustrated with what they say is a rise in break-ins in the area. On Friday, Jan. 20, a safe was stolen from the business after an office window was smashed. Hours later, thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen after a group of thieves smashed through the garage door with a van.
KEPR
Man punches, kicks woman in Georgetown before pulling knife on police officer
SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.
KEPR
Cyclist severely injured after being hit by USPS truck in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclist was taken to the hospital with significant injuries after they were hit by a USPS mail truck in Snohomish County Wednesday night. Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) said the man was struck just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Woods Creek and Ingraham roads, which is located just outside Monroe city limits.
KEPR
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
KEPR
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
KEPR
Seattle police begin sending automated texts, emails to 911 callers to seek feedback
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) began a new process Thursday to follow up with 911 callers and crime victims in the city. The process involves sending fully automated text messages and emails seeking feedback and aims to “improve services to the community." The department said once...
KEPR
Seattle to resume charging drivers late fees for unpaid tickets
SEATTLE — Drivers will soon be charged late fees on infractions once again in Seattle for the first time since before the pandemic. The Seattle Municipal Court said it's resuming late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date beginning on Monday. Late fees have been suspended by the city since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
KEPR
Billions, not millions, needed to address King County homelessness crisis
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is asking for feedback on its proposal to spend nearly $12 billion to address homelessness over the next five years. The proposal would drastically increase resources available for housing and social services, but the price tag is already...
KEPR
Orphaned moose from Alaska make their debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Three orphaned moose calves from Alaska will make their public debut at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Friday. Atlas, Luna, and Callisto were all born last spring and were rescued after being orphaned in Alaska. They arrived at Northwest Trek in August and have been living off-exhibit as they adjust to their new homes.
