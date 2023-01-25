Read full article on original website
Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An informational picket is planned next week at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center to bring awareness to what nurses, and the New York State Nurses Association say is a much larger, national problem. With staffing shortages, nurses say caseloads are too high. “Nurses just have...
Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that. The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at...
Figure skating competition underway in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s 11th Annual SnowTown Invitational Competition is happening this weekend. More than 150 figure skaters from the Northeast are competing in different categories at the Watertown Municipal Arena. This competition is part of a series that leads up to...
Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum focusing on workplace culture. Chamber executive director Kayla Jamieson talked about the chamber’s annual economic forum on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. The forum will be from...
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, passed away at her home in Clayton January 23, 2023. Gretchen was born in Watertown November 15, 1963, daughter of James and Patricia (Shields) Jackson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was an office...
Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, 79, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lesley “Les” B. Armstrong, age 79 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday (January 28, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Calling hours will...
Jill Biden to visit Fort Drum next week
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The first lady of the United States will be in the north country next week. Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to be at Fort Drum on Monday. She will visit the post along with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks. Biden is expected...
Kathleen Murnen Silver, 82, formerly of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Murnen Silver, age 82, formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. Funeral services for Kathleen will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of the services. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
‘I want to serve the people,’ says Ogdensburg’s new city manager
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Thursday night, Ogdensburg city councillors approved hiring Mohideen Buharie as the new city manager. Buharie currently works for the city of Arcadia, California as an assistant engineer. “I want to serve the people of Ogdensburg. Beautiful people, a nice community...Every community has challenges and my...
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25, 2023. Betsey Alice was born in Walton, NY on July 16, 1933, the second child of Deweese W. and Eleanor A. Randall DeWitt. Betsey attended public schools in Walton, NY and graduated from Kingston, NY High School in 1951. She graduated from Wheelock College in 1955 with a BS degree in Early Childhood Education.
Inflation tops list of north country concerns, says survey
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Healthcare, housing, higher education. What do people in the area think about these topics?. Jefferson Community College released its 23rd Annual North Country Survey of the Community on Thursday and hopes the results help find ways of improving the quality of life in the region.
City completes purchase of Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is now the owner of a golf course. City officials have closed on the controversy-laden deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club from Mike Lundy for $3.4 million. The sale was recorded in the Jefferson County clerk’s office Friday morning.
Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formally of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell...
History lesson: Watertown native brings life to popular cartoon characters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many of us grew up watching cartoons on television. But before they hit our screens they had to be painstakingly drawn by hand, one movement at a time. One of the staple animators back in the day was Virgil Ross. He was born in Watertown...
Optimism about job market hits all-time high, says local survey
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Optimism about the local job market has never been this high, according to a new community survey done by Jefferson Community College. So why are people encouraged?. “It is just a really unique situation in our community. Yes, we have more jobs open than job...
Frances Alyce Cole, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; daughters Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne LeGer, Oolawah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan Jackson, Dexter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers Gene and John McConnell.
Auto dealer donates nearly $11K to Salvation Army
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An auto dealer has donated thousands of dollars to Watertown’s Salvation Army. Bob Johnson Auto Group presented the charity with a check for $10,750 on Thursday. Between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, Bob Johnson sold 221 vehicles at its outer Washington Street...
