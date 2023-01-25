POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.

