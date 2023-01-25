Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year. This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!. Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui
What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
KITV.com
Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money
As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
KITV.com
Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley. They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
KITV.com
February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, Hawaiian language faced a significant decline due to colonization.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
hawaiinewsnow.com
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’
NORTH SHORE OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Huge waves pounded North Shore beaches on Wednesday ― as part of the second warning-level swell this week. The monster waves aren’t just dangerous. They’re making homeowners nervous about worsening erosion that’s threatening their properties. Todd Dunphy, who owns a property...
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?
Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The threat of flooding continues as heavy rain moves over the island chain. Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. The warning for Maui expires at 10 a.m., while Molokai’s warning extends through 9:45 a.m. On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service warned rain...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts urge caution as many mother, calf humpback whale pairs arrive in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whale watchers, rejoice!. Numerous mother and calf humpback whale pairs have been spotted in Hawaii waters according to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. But as incredible of a sight as these majestic creatures are to witness, officials remind us that beachgoers and whale watchers...
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
honolulumagazine.com
These 11 Hawai‘i Chefs and Restaurants are the 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists
Today, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The 23 categories include a new award for Outstanding Bakery, and two spots that made the list reflect Honolulu’s diversity: Fujiya Hawai‘i, a mochi shop founded in 1953, and Breadshop, a bread and pastry shop—both places merging only-in-Hawai‘i flavors with old traditions.
