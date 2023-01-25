ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year. This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!. Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui

What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money

As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?

Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The threat of flooding continues as heavy rain moves over the island chain. Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. The warning for Maui expires at 10 a.m., while Molokai’s warning extends through 9:45 a.m. On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service warned rain...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts urge caution as many mother, calf humpback whale pairs arrive in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whale watchers, rejoice!. Numerous mother and calf humpback whale pairs have been spotted in Hawaii waters according to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. But as incredible of a sight as these majestic creatures are to witness, officials remind us that beachgoers and whale watchers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
KIHEI, HI
honolulumagazine.com

These 11 Hawai‘i Chefs and Restaurants are the 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

Today, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The 23 categories include a new award for Outstanding Bakery, and two spots that made the list reflect Honolulu’s diversity: Fujiya Hawai‘i, a mochi shop founded in 1953, and Breadshop, a bread and pastry shop—both places merging only-in-Hawai‘i flavors with old traditions.
HONOLULU, HI

