WATCH: Nikole Hannah-Jones calls 1619 Project 'truth,' urges schools to teach it

Read full article on original website
nope
3d ago
It’s HER truth, not to be confused with truth as defined by the rest of the world. It only has weigh in how much money it makes her, and the notoriety it brings her.
Reply
39
Suzie
3d ago
Anyone noticed that your children no longer bring home homework? Nor do they bring home chrome books this year. Yeah, why is that. Think we all know the answer.
Reply
23
Mr White Man
3d ago
I will make the best book recommendation to understand the 1619 project.. It's called "Debunking the 1619 project"
Reply(5)
41
Related
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
them.us
The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"
A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
msn.com
Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]
Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
7 things Black people want their well-meaning white friends to know
This article was originally published on January 30, 2018.I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend.
Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'
Former trans and gay activist K. Yang shared her reasons for stepping away from LGBTQ+ indoctrination to help 'deprogram' children on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
msn.com
States With the Most Active Hate Groups Per Person
Slide 1 of 21: On Jan. 16, 2023, the United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one day after the 94th anniversary of his birth. As a civil rights leader, King stood up, not only against the institutional racism enforced by the U.S. government in the mid-20th century, but also against the hate groups that were promoting racist ideologies and using violence to suppress equal rights. Hate groups, including those with white supremacist ideologies, are organizations built around the vilification of others based on immutable characteristics such as race, religion, and gender identity. Historically, hate groups in the U.S. have often been reactionary movements. The Ku Klux Klan, for example, formed during the Reconstruction Era, emerging to prominence again in the Civil Rights Era a century later. In the 21st century, the same logic holds, as ongoing demographic changes and the racial justice movement that began in 2020 has been met with increased hate and fear among white supremacist groups. In recent years, the ideologies espoused by many of these groups have gained traction, spreading through social media and increasingly reaching mainstream media - even repeated by elected officials. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights advocacy group, there were 733 active hate groups in the U.S. in 2021, spanning all 50 states. Names of active hate groups identified by the SPLC include, but are by no means limited to, the Proud Boys, the New Black Panther Party, the KKK, the Nation of Islam, Patriot Front, the House of Israel, Christ or Chaos, and the United Skinhead Nation. The ideologies promoted by these and other groups are varied, and often at odds. But each of them discriminates on the basis of race, religion, nationality, sexual preferences, or gender. (Here is a look at the largest hate groups in America.) Using data from the SPLC, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most hate groups. In each state on this list, there were at least four active hate groups in 2021, and at least 2.5 active hate groups for every 1 million state residents. Population and demographic data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Adjusting for population, the number of hate groups in the states on this list ranges from 2.6 for every 1 million people, to 4.6 per million. The largest share of states on this list are in the South, though the three highest ranking states are in the Midwest and Northeast. Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
Washington Examiner
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
Rutherford Source
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
Comments / 58