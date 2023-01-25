ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

RPD to host basic crime prevention course

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department will host a Basic Crime Prevention Course from June 19-23. The 40-hour course in partnership with the Washington State Crime Prevention Association (WSCPA) is open to the public and the in-depth training is ideal for those in the property management, workplace safety, loss prevention or security industries, according to the RPD.
RICHLAND, WA
Regional responses to beating, murder of Tyre Nichols

Following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee at the hands of five police officers who have since been fired and charged with murder, regional law enforcement agencies have released statements. Five officers pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on January 7. He was severely beaten in the traffic stop...
MEMPHIS, TN
UPDATE: Police say they know who was involved in McMurray St shooting

Richland, Wash.- UPDATE: JANUARY 27 4:21 p.m. The Richland Police Department believes it has identified everyone involved in the shooting on McMurray St, according to a press release from Lieutenant Damon Jansen. The woman who was taken to the hospital with gunshots is still in critical condition. The man who...
RICHLAND, WA
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
KENNEWICK, WA
Roy Knoeb III

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
YAKIMA, WA
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
RICHLAND, WA
OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
PENDLETON, OR
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two car crash early on the morning of January 26 about 20 miles west of West Richland. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 43 just east of the Vernita Bridge.
WEST RICHLAND, WA

