7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year
One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SF Bay Area police agencies respond following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop video
Police across the SF Bay Area are responding to newly released video showing the January 7 traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
sfstandard.com
Young Woman Jailed in Killing of 65-Year-Old Man Near Golden Gate Park
A young woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found bleeding out near Golden Gate Park almost a year and a half ago, authorities said. Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to Haight and Shrader streets after a report of a person bleeding on the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings. On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department released […]
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest 2 for stealing power tools
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have arrested two people for stealing power tools. The first suspect is accused of several power tool robberies in Oakland. The second suspect is linked to only one robbery. Police say there's been a rise in the number of thefts of power tools in Oakland...
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release
OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
KTVU FOX 2
Armed suspects rob Mountain View jewelry store, shoot towards witness: Police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A jewelry store in Mountain View was robbed which led to a shooting. Suspects remain at large, police said. Shortly before noon on Friday, officers were notified about an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the 1900 block of Latham Ave. Officials said the suspects walked into the store and took an "undisclosed amount of money" from the register, alongside personal belongings from employees and customers inside. After fleeing the scene, the suspects shot at a car attempting to follow them.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
SFist
Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge
Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cop Who Shot Keita O’Neil Wants Case Dismissed, Blames Chesa
Modesto-based E. & J. Gallo Winery is laying off 355 employees, including 93 at its Hayward warehouse. The cutbacks could be a sign that layoffs are starting to extend beyond the tech industry that grew too fast during the pandemic, or it could be that alcohol brands also grew too fast during the pandemic because we were drinking so much under lockdown. [SF Business Times]
Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident
SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
KTVU FOX 2
Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo
The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men
RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 7