Look: Chiefs Star Has 2 Words To Describe Team's Game Plan For Bengals

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKFUJ_0kR7Owyi00

There's quite a bit of skepticism around the NFL that the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to avenge last season's AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when the two teams stage a rematch on Sunday.

Not only have the Bengals won each of their past three meetings with the Chiefs, most recently in Week 13, but Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to be limited due to a high-ankle sprain suffered during the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. As a result, the Bengals are now a one-point favorite for the matchup, despite it being played in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

At least one person in the Chiefs' locker room, however, is optimistic about his team's chances.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had high praise for his team's offensive game plan for the matchup, telling James Palmer of NFL Network "it's fire."

"JuJu Smith-Schuster was asked about what he thought of the game plan when he saw it for this game vs the #Bengals," Palmer tweeted. "He paused. Smiled. And said, 'It's fire.'"

The Bengals seem to be one of the few, if not the only, teams in the NFL who have cracked the code for how to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. They have held the Chiefs to 24 points in each of the past two meetings between the teams.

It will be interesting to see how drastically Andy Reid alters his game plan for this iteration, especially given Mahomes' health. Mahomes reiterated Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday, but he surely won't be operating at 100 percent. Reid will likely have to plan for his mobility to be limited.

The much-anticipated rematch is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

John DeMoss
3d ago

No biggie 🤣 even the Chiefs know what Cincinnati is going to do this weekend, it's why Reid & Mahomie are ALREADY making excuses 😂😂😂😂😂😂

