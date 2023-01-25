ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Reacts To NFL's Charles Omenihu Decision

By Lauren Merola
 3 days ago

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend on Monday, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department.

According to the arrest report, the victim alleged that Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not see any visible physical injuries to the victim, who declined medical attention at the time officers were conducting the investigation.

The NFL said in a statement Wednesday that the matter will be reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy and that there is no change with Omenihu's status, and fans are reviewing that decision with a fine-tooth comb.

"Translation: We need Charles Omenihu this Sunday, so it doesn't matter if he shoved his girlfriend to the ground, or even if he throws her out a window, we're gonna hide like gutless cowards behind the league's personal conduct policy, and he's gonna play," a fan said .

"[AKA] we are waiting to gauge public outcry (otherwise we have playoff football to market)," one fan responded .

"Translation: Unless there is video, we'll do nothing," another fan said .

Omenihu was placed in the Santa Clara County jail and was released after he posted bail. He was also served with an emergency protective restraining order.

"'Survivor' this is framing the man as guilty before he even gets a chance to prove he’s not. No visible injuries and she rejected medical. But they use that word over and over for a reason," one fan said .

"Pack that thug up!" a fan said .

"He’s innocent," one fan said .

"Guilty. At minimum a suspension," another said .

Omenihu is a big presence in the 49ers' defensive line rotation. He had three tackles and two sacks in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks. He played 15 snaps in the 49ers' divisional round victory over the Dallas Cowboys and injured his oblique, but was able to return to the game.

Unless any new information surfaces, it appears Omenihu is set to play in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

