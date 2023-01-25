Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Owls Set Rebound Record in Dominant 87-58 Home Win
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin' Owls held Multnomah to a 27-percent shooting night in an important 87-58 Cascade Conference victory at Danny Miles Court. Tech (10-11, 7-8 CCC) recorded a 67-42 rebound edge – the most rebounds by a Hustlin'...
KDRV
Lady Owls Rally For 67-56 Home Win Over Multnomah
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech used a 24-4 run spanning the second and third quarters to erase a double-digit deficit, as the Lady Owls rallied for a 67-56 victory over Multnomah University at Danny Miles Court. OIT (14-7, 10-5 CCC) made 50-percent of their second half field goals...
KDRV
No. 20 SOU, No. 8 Providence Set For Thursday Showdown
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The No. 20-ranked Southern Oregon men's wrestling team is back home Thursday to face one of the Cascade Conference's top contenders, No. 8 Providence (Mont.), at 7 p.m. inside Bob Riehm Arena. After nearly two weeks off, the Raiders begin their home stretch with four duals over...
KDRV
2023 Baseball Season Preview (Pitchers)
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Posting their best team ERA in over a decade, the Oregon Tech pitching staff helped the Hustlin' Owls record a 30-win season in 2022. With key components from that squad returning to the hill, along with an outstanding group of newcomers, OIT will have the depth on the mound needed to compete for a Cascade Conference title.
KDRV
Medford School District sees highest graduation rate in history
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District saw 87% of its students graduate on time in 2022, a new record for the district. MSD’s graduation rate also increased 5% from the previous year, from 82% to 87%. Superintendent Dr. Brett Champion says it took a lot of hard work from teachers, faculty, families and most importantly, the students.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area
The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
ijpr.org
Ashland 'Say Their Names Memorial' vandalized
The t-shirts that were previously fixed to a chain link fence had been torn down and strewn around the park on Wednesday morning. The vandalism took place just days between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the Feb. 1 start of Black History Month. “That fence means so much to...
KTVL
EO Media pays homage to the Mail Tribune with the name 'The Tribune'
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Tribune is a new newspaper coming to Medford within the new two weeks. EO Media is the parent company of The Tribune and other newspapers throughout Oregon. Bend Bulletin will be the oversight company over the new 14-person newspaper in Medford. Bend Bulletin says it...
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
PACIFIC POWER INSTALLING CONDUIT ON DAHLIA STREET- BETWEEN AMOND ST & N ELDORADO BLVD
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – Beginning on January 30, 2023, T3 Electrical & Construction will be doing work for Pacific Power to do direct boring along Dahlia St between Almond St and N Eldorado Blvd. Traffic Control, including flaggers, will be in place during construction hours. Crews will be working during both daytime and nighttime hours. Please take caution when traveling through construction areas. Construction expected from January 30 – February 3.
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
KDRV
Community comes together to repair vandalized memorial honoring black lives
ASHLAND, Ore. – The community came together to repair a memorial honoring victims of racial violence in America after it was vandalized overnight. The fence along Railroad Park was vandalized overnight, according to the Ashland Police Department. T-shirts hung on the fence to represent black lives lost to racial violence in America were ripped down and left on the ground.
KDRV
Kevin Chatelain reported missing
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore- The Josephine County Sheriff's office has reported a missing person. JSCO says the family has not seen Kevin since December 2022, and Kevin is known for going “up in the woods” for several years. JSCO says Kevin does not have a phone or other communication...
KDRV
Carrie Underwood to headline in Rogue Music Festival
CENTRAL POINT- 8-time Grammy winner, Carrie Underwood is set to perform in the Rogue Music Festival!. The Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced the first-ever Rogue Music Festival, presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, announcing Eric Church leading the way as the Friday night headlining artist June 16th. Thursday,...
KDRV
Police are tracking attempted murder suspect, found car
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are tracking tonight a possible location of attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. Police dogs have tracked his scent, and police say they have recovered a suspect car. Police in southern Oregon are searching for the 36-year-old man accused of torturing a woman he held captive,...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
KTVL
Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
theashlandchronicle.com
Shaun Moran, Ashland City Councilor Resigns Effective Immediately – What Is Going on?
Fellow Citizens of Ashland, City Council and City Manager Lessard,. I’ve spent the last 7 years as a member of the Budget Committee and 2 years as a City Councilor trying to draw attention to the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders. Yet, even with a new City Manager there continues to be no interest or sense of urgency in addressing and solving these critical issues.
Manhunt Underway For Convict Who Kidnapped, Tortured Women
The suspect is wanted for the attempted murder of a woman held captive less than two years after being convicted of kidnapping and torture.
Comments / 0