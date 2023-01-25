Read full article on original website
insideradio.com
Former KROX Austin Morning Host Deb O’Keefe Sues Waterloo Media.
Deb O’Keefe, one-half of the former “Jason & Deb” morning show on modern rock “101X” KROX Austin, has sued station owner Waterloo Media for breach of contract. "101X's culture became toxic shortly after [Waterloo owner] Bob Sinclair began managing it,” O’Keefe said in the suit, which was filed in December 2021. “One way in which Bob Sinclair did this was by continually making misogynistic, racist, and discriminatory comments."
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
The magical mix-up behind one of Texas’ most unique mascots
New Braunfels ISD has used their famous unicorn mascot for nearly 100 years, but it was almost something entirely different.
8 Texas Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Gonzales Inquirer
TxDOT to reconstruct County Road 447 bridge
The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to start demolition and reconstruction of an existing bridge structure on County Road 447 beginning Feb. 6. The bridge is located approximately 1.4 miles north of the intersection of County Road 447 and Farm-to-Market Road 1296, northwest of Waelder. SEFBO Pipeline Bridge Inc. of Austin was awarded the contract at a cost of $195,000.
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
