Gonzales, TX

insideradio.com

Former KROX Austin Morning Host Deb O’Keefe Sues Waterloo Media.

Deb O’Keefe, one-half of the former “Jason & Deb” morning show on modern rock “101X” KROX Austin, has sued station owner Waterloo Media for breach of contract. "101X's culture became toxic shortly after [Waterloo owner] Bob Sinclair began managing it,” O’Keefe said in the suit, which was filed in December 2021. “One way in which Bob Sinclair did this was by continually making misogynistic, racist, and discriminatory comments."
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

TxDOT to reconstruct County Road 447 bridge

The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to start demolition and reconstruction of an existing bridge structure on County Road 447 beginning Feb. 6. The bridge is located approximately 1.4 miles north of the intersection of County Road 447 and Farm-to-Market Road 1296, northwest of Waelder. SEFBO Pipeline Bridge Inc. of Austin was awarded the contract at a cost of $195,000.
WAELDER, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
TEXAS STATE

