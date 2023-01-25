ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding

HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Utility Payment Help For Texans

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
KVUE

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Program gets $48 million to help Texans with utility bills

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Utility Help will receive an additional $48 million to help support homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills. The money, which was directed to Texas Utility Help by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

High egg prices fuel smuggling attempts

HOUSTON — With egg prices through the roof, many people are finding alternative ways to get their supply, even if it's illegal. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it's seeing a huge increase in egg smuggling at the borders. "We've experienced about a 300% increase in the interceptions...
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Texans to Receive Rebates under $32.7 Billion Surplus Budget

Texas legislators are contemplating how to spend their $32.7 billion surplus budget. The Biennial Revenue Estimate has been projected to be $32.7 billion. This surplus budget was not anticipated when the current budget was drafted in the 2021 legislative session. State legislators now face a dilemma on how to spend it as they are tasked to create a two-year budget. Some want to use the surplus for property tax relief which would benefit homeowners who are feeling the pinch of increasing market values says Austin-American Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas

Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services, but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
TEXAS STATE
azlenews.net

Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 10 Items!

Is it time to get ready for some Spring cleaning soon? This is the time of the year when we start going through our stuff to either give away or donate. And, of course, an AWESOME place to do this is the Goodwill Stores. Not only are you giving back to those who may be able to use your stuff, but you're also giving to the MISSION of the Goodwill stores.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy