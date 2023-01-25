Read full article on original website
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding
HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
Utility Payment Help For Texans
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. Those using these benefits will soon see a drastic change in their benefits. In March, all benefits will return to normal...
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Program gets $48 million to help Texans with utility bills
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Utility Help will receive an additional $48 million to help support homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills. The money, which was directed to Texas Utility Help by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, […]
High egg prices fuel smuggling attempts
HOUSTON — With egg prices through the roof, many people are finding alternative ways to get their supply, even if it's illegal. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it's seeing a huge increase in egg smuggling at the borders. "We've experienced about a 300% increase in the interceptions...
Texans to Receive Rebates under $32.7 Billion Surplus Budget
Texas legislators are contemplating how to spend their $32.7 billion surplus budget. The Biennial Revenue Estimate has been projected to be $32.7 billion. This surplus budget was not anticipated when the current budget was drafted in the 2021 legislative session. State legislators now face a dilemma on how to spend it as they are tasked to create a two-year budget. Some want to use the surplus for property tax relief which would benefit homeowners who are feeling the pinch of increasing market values says Austin-American Statesman.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas
Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services, but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
'Elon Musk' tax seeks to stop California billionaire exodus to Texas
A new measure proposes continuing wealth taxes on California magnates who leave the state.
Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees
Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
Texas Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 10 Items!
Is it time to get ready for some Spring cleaning soon? This is the time of the year when we start going through our stuff to either give away or donate. And, of course, an AWESOME place to do this is the Goodwill Stores. Not only are you giving back to those who may be able to use your stuff, but you're also giving to the MISSION of the Goodwill stores.
Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
