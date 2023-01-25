Improving Management of Chronic Diseases in Rural Areas Begins with Maximizing Community Pharmacy Services

Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
pharmacytimes.com
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Nearly 3 in 10 Individuals With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis
Most individuals who used cannabis to manage their chronic pain reported using it in place of other pain medications, including opioids. As more states begin to legalize or relax restrictions on cannabis, it has become more widely used for the treatment of chronic pain. A new study sought to identify whether cannabis can serve as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA to Review Application for Empagliflozin for Adults with Chronic Kidney Disease
In a phase 3 trial, empagliflozin significantly reduced the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease by 28% compared with placebo. The FDA has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for empagliflozin (Jardiance; Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly) for the treatment of adults with...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link COVID-19 to Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Death
Individuals with the virus had an 81 times higher risk of dying in the first 3 weeks of infection, and that remained 5 times higher for up to 18 months, analysis shows. COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death in short- and long-term, according to the results of a study published in Cardiovascular Research, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology.
pharmacytimes.com
Panel: Collaboration, Increased Naloxone Availability Can Help Prevent Opioid-Related Deaths
Academic, community, first responder, government, and medical leaders call for better options to save lives. Partnerships that include representatives from communities, government, and health care can play a key role in addressing opioid-related overdoses, according to a panel of experts who discussed the fentanyl crisis in the United States. The...
pharmacytimes.com
Mortality, Adverse Medication Events, Length of Hospital Stay Rises as More Organ Systems are Impacted by MIS-C Post-COVID-19
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome typically presents approximately 1 month after a COVID infection, occasionally resulting in cardiac complications in previously healthy children. With the arrival of the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, research efforts have increasingly turned toward understanding the post-COVID-19 condition, otherwise known as long COVID. Children have been...
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Illustrates Need for Timely Symptom Management to Prevent Suicide in Patients With Cancer
Relatively higher suicide risks were observed for cancer types with a poor prognosis and high symptom burden in the first 2 years after diagnosis. Timely symptom management and targeted psychosocial interventions are necessary for suicide prevention in individuals diagnosed with cancer, according to research published in JAMA Network Open. Individuals...
pharmacytimes.com
More Patients May Benefit from Pulmonary Embolism Surgery
Surgical embolectomy and venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation demonstrate favorable safety and efficacy profiles. A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association presents evidence that more high-risk patients with pulmonary embolism could benefit from surgical management, and refined definitions of risk level may help identify which patients could benefit.1. Pulmonary...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
Pembrolizumab approved as adjuvant treatment following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage IB, II, or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) as a single agent for adjuvant treatment following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1 The approval makes pembrolizumab the only immunotherapy approved for NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression in both the adjuvant and metastatic settings.
pharmacytimes.com
Investigational RSV Vaccine Demonstrates 83.7% Efficacy in Clinical Trial
Based on study findings, Moderna plans to submit for regulatory approval in the first half of 2023 for mRNA-1345, a novel vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. Moderna has announced encouraging results from a clinical trial of mRNA-1345, an investigational vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The mRNA-1345 vaccine is an...
pharmacytimes.com
January OTC Case Studies- Diabetes
Cases address questions about glycated hemoglobin A1C and hypoglycemia management. Q: MC is a 43-year-old man who has hypertension and recently received a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes with a glycated hemoglobin A1C(HbA1C) level of 7.4%, obtained 4 months ago. During his pharmacy visit to pick up a prescription refill for metformin, he shares that he recently lost weight after making changes to his diet and exercise regimen. MC has Been checking his blood glucose periodically but wants to know if his overall diabetes management has improved. His next doctor’s appointment is a year away. MC asks the pharmacist for recommendations on how to measure HbA1C to assess his diabetes control.
pharmacytimes.com
Managing Patient Expectations May Improve Treatment of Anxiety, Depression
Study highlights the impact of individual expectations for positive and negative outcomes. Psychology investigators have found that whether individuals are optimists or pessimists is largely driven by expectations rather than real outcomes, according to research published in Science Advances. The way that individuals learn from incorrect expectations varies. Although some...
pharmacytimes.com
COVID-19 Public Health Measures May Have Lowered Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Respiratory syntactical virus burdens quality of life and can lead to long-term health outcomes. Incidence rates of positive acute respiratory infection (ARI), which is caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and called RSV-positive ARI, were higher in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic RSV season than during the COVID-19 pandemic season, with cases at 1126 and 212 respectively, according to investigators who published their results in JAMA Network Open. Additionally, quality of life (QoL) in older adults decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic season vs the pre-COVID-19 pandemic RSV season; the downward trend may be attributed to public health measures.
pharmacytimes.com
MIS Biomarker May Effectively Anticipate Outcome of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Colorectal Cancer
Patients who received first-line ICI showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy treatment. It is estimated that 5% of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (MCRC) have microsatellite instability (MSI) and/or deficiency in the mismatch repair pathway (DMMR), according to authors of a recently published study in JAMA Network Open. MCRCs with MSI are often presented with high tumor mutational burden (TMB), which creates an enhanced response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs).
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Increased Cancer Mortality in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
Findings suggest cancer may have overtaken cardiovascular disease as a leading cause of death in individuals with type 2 diabetes. New research has found that cancer mortality in individuals with type 2 diabetes is substantially higher than the general population, according to a study published in Diabetologia. The study found...
pharmacytimes.com
Probiotic Significantly Reduces S. aureus Colonization in Phase 2 Trial
The investigators observed a 96.8% S. aureus reduction in stool and a 65.4% reduction in the nose among patients who received the probiotic. New findings from a phase 2 clinical trial have found that using a probiotic instead of an antibiotic to control Staphylococcus aureus bacterial colonization was safe and highly effective, according to results published in The Lancet Microbe.
