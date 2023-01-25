Improving Management of Chronic Diseases in Rural Areas Begins with Maximizing Community Pharmacy Services

Cases address questions about glycated hemoglobin A1C and hypoglycemia management. Q: MC is a 43-year-old man who has hypertension and recently received a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes with a glycated hemoglobin A1C(HbA1C) level of 7.4%, obtained 4 months ago. During his pharmacy visit to pick up a prescription refill for metformin, he shares that he recently lost weight after making changes to his diet and exercise regimen. MC has Been checking his blood glucose periodically but wants to know if his overall diabetes management has improved. His next doctor’s appointment is a year away. MC asks the pharmacist for recommendations on how to measure HbA1C to assess his diabetes control.

1 DAY AGO