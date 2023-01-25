Read full article on original website
KDRV
Graves scores 28 as SOU cruises past Warner Pac
ASHLAND, Ore – Another convincing win against one of the Cascade Conference's top teams got the Southern Oregon men's basketball team back on track Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. The Raiders overpowered third-place Warner Pacific in an 83-70 decision, riding senior guard Will Graves' career-high 28 points to...
KDRV
Raiders hang on against Knights for 3rd straight win
ASHLAND, Ore – The No. 25-ranked Southern Oregon women's basketball team took last-place Warner Pacific's best shot and escaped with its third straight tight home victory, 59-53 on Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Junior forward Kami Walk notched fourth third double-double in Cascade Conference play with 13 points,...
KDRV
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
KDRV
Jackson County man, with almost 30-year-criminal history, passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man, with almost 30 years of criminal history in Southern Oregon, has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with...
KDRV
Intense police chase with shots fired at officers ends with standoff at rural home, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An intense chase Thursday night with shots fired at police that ended in a standoff and gunfire at a rural home south of Eugene has one suspect in jail and another recovering in the hospital, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, an officer stopped a truck...
