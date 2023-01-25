ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Graves scores 28 as SOU cruises past Warner Pac

ASHLAND, Ore – Another convincing win against one of the Cascade Conference's top teams got the Southern Oregon men's basketball team back on track Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. The Raiders overpowered third-place Warner Pacific in an 83-70 decision, riding senior guard Will Graves' career-high 28 points to...
Raiders hang on against Knights for 3rd straight win

ASHLAND, Ore – The No. 25-ranked Southern Oregon women's basketball team took last-place Warner Pacific's best shot and escaped with its third straight tight home victory, 59-53 on Friday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Junior forward Kami Walk notched fourth third double-double in Cascade Conference play with 13 points,...
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE

