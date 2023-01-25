Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Owls Set Rebound Record in Dominant 87-58 Home Win
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin' Owls held Multnomah to a 27-percent shooting night in an important 87-58 Cascade Conference victory at Danny Miles Court. Tech (10-11, 7-8 CCC) recorded a 67-42 rebound edge – the most rebounds by a Hustlin'...
KDRV
Lady Owls Rally For 67-56 Home Win Over Multnomah
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech used a 24-4 run spanning the second and third quarters to erase a double-digit deficit, as the Lady Owls rallied for a 67-56 victory over Multnomah University at Danny Miles Court. OIT (14-7, 10-5 CCC) made 50-percent of their second half field goals...
KDRV
2023 Softball Season Preview (Infielders)
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Three consecutive NAIA Softball World Series appearances, back-to-back Cascade Conference Tournament titles and a 2022 CCC regular-season crown have helped the Oregon Tech softball team earn top-billing in the 2023 CCC Preseason Poll. Despite losing four key seniors from a record-setting 50-13 team, the Lady Owls are poised for another postseason run.
KDRV
Mike Anderson Named Cross Country / Track Head Coach
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke has announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as the head coach for the men's and women's cross country and track and field programs. "We are excited to have Mike continue the momentum he built during the cross country...
KDRV
Medford School District sees highest graduation rate in history
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District saw 87% of its students graduate on time in 2022, a new record for the district. MSD’s graduation rate also increased 5% from the previous year, from 82% to 87%. Superintendent Dr. Brett Champion says it took a lot of hard work from teachers, faculty, families and most importantly, the students.
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
KDRV
Jackson County man, with almost 30-year-criminal history, passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man, with almost 30 years of criminal history in Southern Oregon, has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with...
KDRV
Community comes together to repair vandalized memorial honoring black lives
ASHLAND, Ore. – The community came together to repair a memorial honoring victims of racial violence in America after it was vandalized overnight. The fence along Railroad Park was vandalized overnight, according to the Ashland Police Department. T-shirts hung on the fence to represent black lives lost to racial violence in America were ripped down and left on the ground.
KDRV
Kevin Chatelain reported missing
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore- The Josephine County Sheriff's office has reported a missing person. JSCO says the family has not seen Kevin since December 2022, and Kevin is known for going “up in the woods” for several years. JSCO says Kevin does not have a phone or other communication...
KDRV
Police are tracking attempted murder suspect, found car
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are tracking tonight a possible location of attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. Police dogs have tracked his scent, and police say they have recovered a suspect car. Police in southern Oregon are searching for the 36-year-old man accused of torturing a woman he held captive,...
KDRV
BREAKING: Police arrest woman in connection to Benjamin Foster case
SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – A 68-year-old woman has been taken into custody, and is accused of hiding attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. On Friday, Grants Pass Police confirmed to Newswatch 12 that Tina Marie Jones was taken into custody Thursday night after they found evidence that Jones was hiding Foster at her home, near the Sunny Valley community, and was helping him avoid capture.
KDRV
UPDATED: Grants Pass police search for man accused of beating woman unconscious
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are searching for a man who they say bound and severely beat a woman until she was unconscious. Today Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) updated its photos of the assault suspect, showing 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster with shorter hair. He is described as a white man, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair, possibly worn in a bun, and blue eyes. GPPD says, "Foster is believed to be in possession of a handgun and is considered extremely dangerous."
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
KDRV
Josephine County Sheriff's Office searching for man who's been missing since December
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore- The Josephine County Sheriff's office is reporting that a local resident has gone missing. JSCO says the family has not seen Kevin Chatelain since December 2022, but he is known for going “up in the woods” for several years. JSCO says Kevin does not have...
Comments / 0