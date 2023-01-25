GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are searching for a man who they say bound and severely beat a woman until she was unconscious. Today Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) updated its photos of the assault suspect, showing 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster with shorter hair. He is described as a white man, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair, possibly worn in a bun, and blue eyes. GPPD says, "Foster is believed to be in possession of a handgun and is considered extremely dangerous."

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO