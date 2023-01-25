Read full article on original website
wmasspi.com
At Launch, the Case for Hurst—and against Incumbent—Comes into View…
SPRINGFIELD—Nearly two months after announcing on his 44th birthday, at-large City Councilor Justin Hurst has formally kicked off his bid for mayor. Echoing his original Council bids for Council a decade ago, Hurst tried to cast a forward-looking pitch. Speaking at the Cedars banquet hall, a favorite of city...
Westfield committee probes whether to mandate sewer hookups where possible
WESTFIELD — At the Natural Resources Committee meeting on Jan. 26, Chair Kristen Mello and member Dan Allie continued a discussion on the local regulations regarding sewer availability and septic systems, and the potential for the City Council to create an ordinance requiring homeowners to connect to city sewers when available.
Springfield residents voice concerns with litter-related issues to Advisory Litter Committee
SPRINGFIELD — Several residents asked city officials and the Advisory Litter Committee to develop a permanent solution to litter affecting the city and the Forest Park neighborhood during the committee’s first virtual roundtable held through Zoom Thursday. The first resident to speak, Jane Hetzel, voiced concerns no further...
Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner, Police Dept. agree on new overnight patrol schedule
A special city council meeting was held this evening. Nearly a week after the Greenfield Police Department proposed cuts to patrols in order to accommodate budget cuts.
Northampton mayor will not sign cannabis dispensary limit; Why it may pass anyway
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra will not approve a new limit on the city’s number of cannabis dispensaries, which the City Council passed last week after a contentious deliberation. But the measure may still become law. By a vote of six to three last Thursday, the council passed an ordinance...
David Ciampi announces mayoral run for the city of Springfield
Another candidate has emerged for a mayoral run in the city Springfield.
Springfield Mayor supports city retirees cost of living increase
The Springfield Retirement Board has decided to approve a new local option to increase the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Springfield city retirees.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
wamc.org
North Adams city council hears concerns about accessibility issues for residents with disabilities
The North Adams, Massachusetts city council heard concerns about accessibility at its meeting Tuesday. The message came from North Adams Commission on Disabilities member Ronald Sheldon. “As an elderly as well as handicapped member of the community, I found it necessary to voice a few areas that I feel are...
Smaller towns in Franklin County may be affected by Greenfield Police’s proposal to cut overnight patrols
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week's City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city's streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
westernmassnews.com
Local police address Tyre Nichols case, expected release of body cam video
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, two local police departments shared the importance of the positive relationship between law enforcement and residents as the Tyre Nichols investigation continued. As the nation awaits the release of police body cam video that will show what happened when Memphis, TN officers pulled over...
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Pittsfield woman found not guilty of lying to police
A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.
franklincountynow.com
Second Alarm Structure Fire In Colrain
(Colrain, MA) Update: According to the Colrain Fire Department, units were dispatched to 397 Main Road in Colrain at 3:18 a.m. when reports of a fully involved garage fire came in. A 1st alarm was called bringing in mutual aid from Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Heath, Greenfield, Charlemont, and Halifax, Vermont fire departments.
How long until the DOJ investigation into Worcester PD is closed? Average case takes 2 years to show findings
The Worcester Police Department is among only 74 law enforcement agencies out of over 18,000 in the nation to be investigated by the Department of Justice for pattern or practice, according to a brief issued by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau Thursday. Worcester is the second department in Massachusetts to...
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia seeks removal of Historical Commission chair Paola Ferrario
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia must decide if Paola Ferrario continues as a member of the city’s Historical Commission. Faced with reports of “lingering resentment” and “continued animosity” between the commission and the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Garcia is reviewing whether Ferrario, in the midst of a three-year term, will remain on the panel.
2 arrested after meth, firearms seized in Monson
The Monson Police Department executed a search warrant at a suspect's address in Monson after receiving information that Methamphetamine was being distributed at the residence.
