Greenfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local police address Tyre Nichols case, expected release of body cam video

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, two local police departments shared the importance of the positive relationship between law enforcement and residents as the Tyre Nichols investigation continued. As the nation awaits the release of police body cam video that will show what happened when Memphis, TN officers pulled over...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
PITTSFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Second Alarm Structure Fire In Colrain

(Colrain, MA) Update: According to the Colrain Fire Department, units were dispatched to 397 Main Road in Colrain at 3:18 a.m. when reports of a fully involved garage fire came in. A 1st alarm was called bringing in mutual aid from Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Heath, Greenfield, Charlemont, and Halifax, Vermont fire departments.
COLRAIN, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia seeks removal of Historical Commission chair Paola Ferrario

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia must decide if Paola Ferrario continues as a member of the city’s Historical Commission. Faced with reports of “lingering resentment” and “continued animosity” between the commission and the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Garcia is reviewing whether Ferrario, in the midst of a three-year term, will remain on the panel.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

