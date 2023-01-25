Mercy Health to host seminar on basics of human trafficking, how to stop it

Mercy Health is joining with the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition to offer a free "Human Trafficking 101" seminar on Monday.

The seminar will cover the basics of what sex trafficking and labor trafficking are, who the traffickers are, and people who are most at risk, a Mercy news release said. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“Many people do not realize how big the human trafficking industry is. People are affected by it every day,” said OraLee Macklenar, a supervisor of the Mercy Health-Toledo Trauma Recovery Center and a member of the local anti-trafficking coalition. “It can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time, so by educating yourself on the topic, you can protect yourself and others.”

Speakers at the seminar will include Ms. Macklenar and Pastor Chuck Campbell, another member of the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition, and a panel of experts.

The seminar is free to the public and will run 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the conference center room 1 at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital.