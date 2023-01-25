ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way

(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Much colder Sunday with a chance for freezing rain

ST. LOUIS — Expect gusty winds and warmer temperatures Friday. It will warm to near 50 degrees, but winds will be very gusty from the southwest, up to 35 mph. It is still a little chilly at times. Saturday’s weather story will be all about the mild air as highs jump into the mid-50s.However, a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Where will the snow storm hit hardest?

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Schools Cancelled Wednesday, But Snowfall Less Than Originally Predicted

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville School District classes for Wednesday were cancelled, but the snow predicted for the area was less than expected. St. Louis forecasters said snow should taper off around 9 a.m. Wednesday and accumulation is a lot less than originally predicted. Temps are expected to rise and the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight

(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

One Block of East Schwarz Street to Be Closed for Construction Project

EDWARDSVILLE – One block of East Schwarz Street is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, January 30, for a sanitary sewer installation project. The closure will shut down East Schwarz Street between South Buchanan Street and South Kansas Street. The intersections on both sides of the closure will remain...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wsiu.org

The area is in the path of a winter storm

A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

