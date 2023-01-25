Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Three killed, four injured in shooting at Beverly Crest house partyOscarLos Angeles, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Ricky Hatton ‘felt cheated’ after Floyd Mayweather defeat in 2007 and ‘smelt a rat’ in referee Joe Cortez
RICKY HATTON "felt cheated" after losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and said he "smelt a rat" in referee Joe Cortez. Hatton was knocked out in round ten by then welterweight champion Mayweather in Las Vegas. But the fearsome body puncher was unable to work on the inside - like...
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury
Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Hits harder than boxing’ – Slap Fighting has CTE written all over it
There’s a new combat sport on the scene that hits harder than boxing and growing at an incredible rate, thanks to UFC’s Dana White. “Power Slap” or Slap Fighting” – as it’s also known – has caused widespread controversy in the United States since the Nevada State Athletic Commission ratified its inclusion as a sanctioned form.
Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight
Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight. Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is... The post Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
worldboxingnews.net
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
MMAmania.com
BKFC odds: Austin Trout opens as monster betting favorite over UFC vet Diego Sanchez
Former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout opened as a monster betting favorite over ex-UFC welterweight bruiser Diego Sanchez for the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Trout is currently sitting at -1000 (1/10) against +600 (6/1)...
worldboxingnews.net
John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez tops Fantasy Springs on Feb 23
One of boxing’s most energetic and fan-friendly fighters, NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show of the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, February 23. Ramirez will defend...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Melikuziev: If Everything Goes Well On Saturday, I Want A Rematch With Gabe Rosado
Bektemir Melikuziev continues to move forward with his career. However, there remains a part of the Uzbek southpaw that wants to recapture the ‘Bek the Bully’ aura of invincibility predating his lone career defeat. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist and current super middleweight prospect has won three straight...
fightnights.com
John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla to headline Golden Boy Card, February 23
NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show of the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, February 23. Ramirez will defend his NABA title against Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.
Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’
Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Reportedly Not Happening After Contention Disputes Amongst Fighters
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is apparently not happening anytime soon. The UFC was planning on booking the 135-pound title matchup between the pair at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to a recent report from Combate, the UFC was unable to make that fight happen. Nunes...
Big Marc Is Going to Give the 405 a Run for Their Money on 'Street Outlaws' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
There isn't a season of Street Outlaws that goes by without heart-pumping thrills, and this current iteration is no exception. Fans are already familiar with the show's core cast, but now a new challenger will be trying to take the throne, putting the 405 to the test. Article continues below...
iheart.com
Take A Look At Bad Bunny's New Multi-Million Dollar House In Hollywood
Bad Bunny is enjoying the fruits of his labor by way of a new Hollywood mansion. The superstar recently purchased a $8.8 million house in Los Angeles that features 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and a gorgeous infinity pool. Take a look at this incredible photo gallery of his new home...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Mountain Lion Ever Caught in Arizona
Despite its long history, Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. Today, Arizona is home to over seven million people, including 27 Native American tribes. Arizona makes up the southwesternmost state of the Four Corners region; its lands include both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. This state is famously made up of basin and range landforms, alternating between lower elevation deserts and higher elevation mountain ridges. Arizona is home to a wide and striking variety of animals, including the elusive mountain lion. But, just how big is the largest mountain lion ever caught in Arizona?
