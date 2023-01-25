Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint by passenger, Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber shares wedding photos, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
WKYC
Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 27, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
WKYC
'The best day of our lives': Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber marries longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz
CLEVELAND — Now we know why Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber wasn't at Guards Fest last weekend. He was busy adding another accomplishment to his resume: marriage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Bieber married...
Man visiting from out of country goes missing in Cleveland: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after a man visiting from Saudi Arabia, 30-year-old Abdul Alanazi, was reported missing on Friday.
CLE Heights arrest of driver goes viral, raises questions about police procedure
Demetrius Kern of Cleveland said he was simply trying to file a citizen complaint against a Cleveland Heights police officer but suddenly found himself handcuffed and under arrest.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Crocker Park Ice Festival, Monsters hockey, Totally Rad Vintage Fest
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
WKYC
A Celebration of Smiles!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke about how dental implants can help you fall back in love with your smile! Sponsored by: Oral Design Cleveland.
Cleveland Scene
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
cleveland19.com
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
As man exits convenience store, gunman robs him of car: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Mayfield Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKYC
WATCH: Video released of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck being stolen in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has released new surveillance video from a car theft incident that happened on Jan. 14. Five vehicles, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram pickup truck, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership earlier this month. Video from the incident can be watched in the media player at the top of this story as well as on our YouTube page.
Man threatens woman with gun in restaurant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Using a weapon while intoxicated: Chagrin Boulevard. At 3 a.m. Jan. 22, a security officer working at Touch of Italy restaurant, 16822 Chagrin Blvd., flagged down police officers. Police learned that a 21-year-old Solon man had been in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant and displayed a firearm while threatening...
4 NE Ohio wineries earn medals at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four of the five wineries in the state that won medals in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition are in Northeast Ohio. Hocking Hills Winery in Logan, southeast of Columbus, was the big winner in Ohio with 11 medals that included a Best in Class for a honeysuckle white blend, four gold, four silver and two bronze.
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
Videos show a huge fight after a Cleveland Heights high school basketball game, Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video shows a huge fight where two police officers got punched after a high school basket game,...
WKYC
