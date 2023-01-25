ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint by passenger, Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber shares wedding photos, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WKYC

A Celebration of Smiles!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke about how dental implants can help you fall back in love with your smile! Sponsored by: Oral Design Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Video released of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck being stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has released new surveillance video from a car theft incident that happened on Jan. 14. Five vehicles, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram pickup truck, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership earlier this month. Video from the incident can be watched in the media player at the top of this story as well as on our YouTube page.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
